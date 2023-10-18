Розлади гамма-глутамілового циклу
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Gamma-glutamylcysteine synthetase deficiency (230450*)
Gamma-glutamylcysteine synthetase
Biochemical profile: Aminoaciduria, glutathione deficiency
Clinical features: Hemolysis, spinocerebellar degeneration, peripheral neuropathy, myopathy
Treatment: No clear treatment; avoidance of medications that trigger hemolytic crisis in G6PD deficiency
Pyroglutamic aciduria (5-oxoprolinuria; 266130*, 231900*)
Glutathione synthetase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary, plasma, and cerebrospinal fluid 5-oxoproline; increased gamma-glutamylcysteine; decreased glutathione level
Clinical features: Hemolysis, ataxia, seizures, intellectual disability, spasticity, metabolic acidosis
In mild form, no evidence of neurologic damage
Treatment: Sodium bicarbonate or citrate, vitamins E and C, avoidance of medications that trigger hemolytic crisis in G6PD deficiency
Gamma-glutamyltranspeptidase deficiency (glutathionuria; 231950*)
Gamma-glutamyltranspeptidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and urinary glutathione
Clinical features: Intellectual disability
Treatment: No specific treatment
5-Oxoprolinase deficiency (260005*)
5-Oxoprolinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary 5-oxoproline
Clinical features: Probably benign
Treatment: None needed
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.