Abnormal Findings

Bilateral hemispheric damage or dysfunction*

Symmetric tone and response (flexor or extensor) to pain

Myoclonus (possible)

Periodic cycling of breathing

Supratentorial mass compressing the brain stem

Ipsilateral 3rd cranial nerve palsy with unilateral dilated, fixed pupil and oculomotor paresis

Sometimes contralateral homonymous hemianopia and absent blinking response to visual threat

Contralateral hemiparesis

Brain stem lesion

Early abnormal pupillary and oculomotor signs

Abnormal oculocephalic reflex

Abnormal oculovestibular reflex

Asymmetrical motor responses

Decorticate rigidity (usually due to an upper brain stem lesion) or decerebrate rigidity (usually due to a bilateral midbrain or pontine lesion)

Hyperventilation (due to a midbrain or upper pontine lesion)

Midbrain (upper brain stem) lesion

Pupils locked in midposition, often unequal in size, with loss of light reflexes (due to a structural or metabolic disorder that causes loss of both sympathetic and parasympathetic pupillary tone)

Toxic-metabolic dysfunction*

Spontaneous, conjugate roving eye movements in mild coma

Fixed eye position in deeper coma

Abnormal oculovestibular reflex

Multifocal myoclonus

Asterixis (may be considered a type of negative myoclonus)

Decorticate and decerebrate rigidity or flaccidity

* Not all of the findings occur in all cases. Brain stem reflexes and pupillary light responses may be intact in patients with bilateral hemispheric damage or dysfunction or toxic-metabolic dysfunction; however, hypothermia, sedative overdose, or use of an anesthetic can cause partial loss of brain stem reflexes.

