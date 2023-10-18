Результати за місцем розташування*
Location
Abnormal Findings
Bilateral hemispheric damage or dysfunction*
Symmetric tone and response (flexor or extensor) to pain
Myoclonus (possible)
Periodic cycling of breathing
Supratentorial mass compressing the brain stem
Ipsilateral 3rd cranial nerve palsy with unilateral dilated, fixed pupil and oculomotor paresis
Sometimes contralateral homonymous hemianopia and absent blinking response to visual threat
Contralateral hemiparesis
Brain stem lesion
Early abnormal pupillary and oculomotor signs
Abnormal oculocephalic reflex
Abnormal oculovestibular reflex
Asymmetrical motor responses
Decorticate rigidity (usually due to an upper brain stem lesion) or decerebrate rigidity (usually due to a bilateral midbrain or pontine lesion)
Hyperventilation (due to a midbrain or upper pontine lesion)
Midbrain (upper brain stem) lesion
Pupils locked in midposition, often unequal in size, with loss of light reflexes (due to a structural or metabolic disorder that causes loss of both sympathetic and parasympathetic pupillary tone)
Toxic-metabolic dysfunction*
Spontaneous, conjugate roving eye movements in mild coma
Fixed eye position in deeper coma
Abnormal oculovestibular reflex
Multifocal myoclonus
Asterixis (may be considered a type of negative myoclonus)
Decorticate and decerebrate rigidity or flaccidity
* Not all of the findings occur in all cases. Brain stem reflexes and pupillary light responses may be intact in patients with bilateral hemispheric damage or dysfunction or toxic-metabolic dysfunction; however, hypothermia, sedative overdose, or use of an anesthetic can cause partial loss of brain stem reflexes.