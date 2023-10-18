Рак піхви за стадіями МФАГ
Stage
Description
5-Year Survival Rate*
I
Limited to the vagina
75–95%
II
Invading paravaginal tissues, but not to pelvic sidewall
50–80%
III
Extending to the pelvic wall and/or the lower third of the vagina and/or causing hydronephrosis or nonfunctioning kidney; with or without metastases to inguinal lymph nodes
30–60%
IV
Extending beyond the true pelvis and/or involving the bladder or rectal mucosa and/or distant metastases (lung or bones); with or without metastases to nearby lymph nodes
15−50%
* Prognosis is worse if the primary tumor is large or poorly differentiated.
Based on staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO): Adams TS, Rogers LJ, Cuello MA: Cancer of the vagina: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 155 Suppl 1:19–27, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13867