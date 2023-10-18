skip to main content
Рак піхви за стадіями МФАГ

Stage

Description

5-Year Survival Rate*

I

Limited to the vagina

75–95%

II

Invading paravaginal tissues, but not to pelvic sidewall

50–80%

III

Extending to the pelvic wall and/or the lower third of the vagina and/or causing hydronephrosis or nonfunctioning kidney; with or without metastases to inguinal lymph nodes

30–60%

IV

Extending beyond the true pelvis and/or involving the bladder or rectal mucosa and/or distant metastases (lung or bones); with or without metastases to nearby lymph nodes

15−50%

* Prognosis is worse if the primary tumor is large or poorly differentiated.

Based on staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO): Adams TS, Rogers LJ, Cuello MA: Cancer of the vagina: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 155 Suppl 1:19–27, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13867

