Визначення стадії раку тіла матки та карциносаркоми за FIGO
Stage*
Definition
I†
Confined to the uterine corpus and ovaryǂ
Disease limited to the endometrium OR non-aggressive histologic type#, with invasion of less than half of myometrium with no or focal lymphovascular space involvement (LVSI)§ OR good prognosis disease
Non-aggressive histologic type limited to an endometrial polyp OR confined to the endometrium
Non-aggressive histologic type involving less than half of the myometrium with no or focal LVSI
Low-grade endometrioid endometrial carcinomas (EECs) limited to the uterus and ovaryǂ
Non-aggressive histologic types# with invasion of half or more of the myometrium, and with no or focal LVSI§
Aggressive histologic types# limited to a polyp or confined to the endometrium
II†
Invasion of the cervical stroma without extension outside the uterus OR with substantial LVSI OR aggressive histologic types with myometrial invasion
IIA
Invasion of the cervical stroma of non-aggressive histologic types
IIB
Substantial LVSI§ of non-aggressive histologic types
IIC
Aggressive histologic types with any myometrial involvement
III
Local and/or regional spread of the tumor of any histologic subtype
Invasion of uterine serosa, adnexa, or both (direct extension or metastasis)
Spread to ovary or fallopian tube (except when meeting stage IA3 criteria)ǂ
Involvement of uterine subserosa or spread through the uterine serosa
Metastasis or direct spread to the vagina and/or spread to the parametria or pelvic peritoneum
Metastasis or direct spread to the vagina and/or the parametria
Metastasis to the pelvic peritoneum
Metastases to pelvic or para-aortic lymph nodes or to both¶
Metastases to pelvic lymph nodes
Micrometastasis
Macrometastasis
Metastasis to para-aortic lymph nodes up to the renal vessels, with or without metastasis to the pelvic lymph nodes
Micrometastasis
Macrometastasis
IV
Spread to the bladder and/or intestinal mucosa and/or distant metastasis
Invasion of the bladder, intestinal mucosa, or both
Abdominal peritoneal metastasis beyond the pelvis
Distant metastasis, including metastasis to any extra- or intra-abdominal lymph nodes above the renal vessels, lungs, liver, brain, or bone
Endometrial cancer stage with molecular classification (examples)
Molecular findings in patients with early endometrial cancer (Stages I and II after surgical staging)
POLEmut endometrial carcinoma, confined to the uterine corpus or with cervical extension, regardless of the degree of LVSI or histological type
p53abn endometrial carcinoma confined to the uterine corpus with any myometrial invasion, with or without cervical invasion, and regardless of the degree of LVSI or histological type
* In all stages, the grade of the lesion, the histologic type, and LVSI must be recorded.
† If available and feasible, molecular classification testing (POLEmut, MMRd, NSMP, p53abn) is encouraged in all patients with endometrial cancer for prognostic risk-group stratification and as factors that might influence adjuvant and systemic treatment decisions.
‡ Low-grade endometrioid endometrial carcinomas (EECs) involving both the endometrium and the ovary are considered to have a good prognosis, and no adjuvant treatment is recommended, only if all criteria are met to distinguish disease limited to low-grade endometrioid carcinomas involving the endometrium and ovaries (Stage IA3) from extensive spread of the endometrial carcinoma to the ovary (Stage IIIA1). These criteria are: (1) no more than superficial myometrial invasion is present (< 50%); (2) absence of extensive/substantial LVSI; (3) absence of additional metastases; and (4) the ovarian tumor is unilateral, limited to the ovary, without capsule invasion/rupture.
# Non-aggressive histologic types are composed of low-grade (grade 1 and 2) EECs. Aggressive histologic types are composed of high-grade EECs (grade 3), serous, clear cell, undifferentiated, mixed, mesonephric-like, gastrointestinal mucinous type carcinomas, and carcinosarcomas.
§ LVSI as defined as extensive/substantial, ≥ 5 vessels involved.
¶ Micrometastases are considered to be metastatic involvement (pN1 (mi)). The prognostic significance of isolated tumor cells (ITCs) is unclear. The presence of ITCs should be documented and is regarded as pN0(i+). According to the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Cancer Staging Manual, 8th ed, macrometastases are > 2 mm in size, micrometastases are 0.2–2 mm and/or > 200 cells, and isolated tumor cells are ≥ 0.2 mm and ≤ 200 cells.
Berek JS, Matias-Guiu X, Creutzberg C, et al: FIGO staging of endometrial cancer: 2023. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 2023;162(2):383-394. doi:10.1002/ijgo.14923