* In all stages, the grade of the lesion, the histologic type, and LVSI must be recorded.

† If available and feasible, molecular classification testing (POLEmut, MMRd, NSMP, p53abn) is encouraged in all patients with endometrial cancer for prognostic risk-group stratification and as factors that might influence adjuvant and systemic treatment decisions.

‡ Low-grade endometrioid endometrial carcinomas (EECs) involving both the endometrium and the ovary are considered to have a good prognosis, and no adjuvant treatment is recommended, only if all criteria are met to distinguish disease limited to low-grade endometrioid carcinomas involving the endometrium and ovaries (Stage IA3) from extensive spread of the endometrial carcinoma to the ovary (Stage IIIA1). These criteria are: (1) no more than superficial myometrial invasion is present (< 50%); (2) absence of extensive/substantial LVSI; (3) absence of additional metastases; and (4) the ovarian tumor is unilateral, limited to the ovary, without capsule invasion/rupture.

# Non-aggressive histologic types are composed of low-grade (grade 1 and 2) EECs. Aggressive histologic types are composed of high-grade EECs (grade 3), serous, clear cell, undifferentiated, mixed, mesonephric-like, gastrointestinal mucinous type carcinomas, and carcinosarcomas.

§ LVSI as defined as extensive/substantial, ≥ 5 vessels involved.

¶ Micrometastases are considered to be metastatic involvement (pN1 (mi)). The prognostic significance of isolated tumor cells (ITCs) is unclear. The presence of ITCs should be documented and is regarded as pN0(i+). According to the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Cancer Staging Manual, 8th ed, macrometastases are > 2 mm in size, micrometastases are 0.2–2 mm and/or > 200 cells, and isolated tumor cells are ≥ 0.2 mm and ≤ 200 cells.