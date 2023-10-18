skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Анатомічні стадії гестаційної трофобластичної неоплазії МФАГ

Stage

Description

I

Confined to the uterine corpus

II

Extending outside the uterus but limited to genital structures (adnexa, vagina, broad ligament)

III

Extending to the lungs, with or without genital tract involvement

IV

Spread to all other distant sites (eg, brain, liver, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract)

Adapted from staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO): Ngan HYS, Seckl MJ, Berkowitz RS, et al: Diagnosis and management of gestational trophoblastic disease: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 155 Suppl 1:86–93, 2021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13877

Серед цих тем