Анатомічні стадії гестаційної трофобластичної неоплазії МФАГ
Stage
Description
I
Confined to the uterine corpus
II
Extending outside the uterus but limited to genital structures (adnexa, vagina, broad ligament)
III
Extending to the lungs, with or without genital tract involvement
IV
Spread to all other distant sites (eg, brain, liver, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract)
