Фібринолітична терапія при ІМП ST

Criteria

Specifics

ECG criteria*

ST-segment elevation in 2 contiguous leads

Typical symptoms and left bundle branch block not known to be old

Strictly posterior MI (large R wave in V1 and ST depression in V1–V4

Absolute contraindications

Aortic dissection

Previous hemorrhagic stroke (at any time)

Previous ischemic stroke within 1 year

Active internal bleeding (not menses)

Intracranial tumor

Pericarditis

Relative contraindications

Blood pressure > 180/110 mm Hg after initial antihypertensive therapy

Trauma or major surgery within 4 weeks

Active peptic ulcer

Pregnancy

Bleeding diathesis

Noncompressible vascular puncture

Current anticoagulation (INR > 2)

* Patients presenting in the hyperacute phase of MI with giant T waves do not meet current criteria for fibrinolytics; ECG is repeated in 20 to 30 minutes to see if ST-segment elevation has developed.

