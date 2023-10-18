Фібринолітична терапія при ІМП ST
Criteria
Specifics
ECG criteria*
ST-segment elevation in ≥ 2 contiguous leads
Typical symptoms and left bundle branch block not known to be old
Strictly posterior MI (large R wave in V1 and ST depression in V1–V4
Absolute contraindications
Aortic dissection
Previous hemorrhagic stroke (at any time)
Previous ischemic stroke within 1 year
Active internal bleeding (not menses)
Intracranial tumor
Pericarditis
Relative contraindications
Blood pressure > 180/110 mm Hg after initial antihypertensive therapy
Trauma or major surgery within 4 weeks
Active peptic ulcer
Pregnancy
Bleeding diathesis
Noncompressible vascular puncture
Current anticoagulation (INR > 2)
* Patients presenting in the hyperacute phase of MI with giant T waves do not meet current criteria for fibrinolytics; ECG is repeated in 20 to 30 minutes to see if ST-segment elevation has developed.