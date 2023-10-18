Особливості раку легенів
Feature
Small Cell
Non–Small Cell
Adenocarcinoma
Squamous Cell
Large Cell
% of lung cancers
13–15%
35–40%
25–30%
10–15%
Location
Submucosa of airways, perihilar mass
Peripheral nodule or mass
Central, endobronchial
Peripheral nodule or mass
Risk factors
Smoking
Smoking (for 80‒85% of patients; 15‒20% never smoked or smoked only minimally); patients particularly those who never smoked often have oncogenic driver mutations
Environmental and occupational exposures (mainly to radon, asbestos, radiation, secondhand smoke, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, arsenic, chromates, or nickel)
Treatment
Etoposide plus cisplatin or carboplatin
Sometimes irinotecan or topotecan rather than etoposide in extensive-stage disease
Immunotherapy for extensive stage SCLC
Concurrent radiation therapy in limited-stage disease
No role for surgery unless patient presented with a solitary pulmonary nodule without apparent lymph node or distant spread
Stage I and II: Surgery with or without neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy; many trials are examining neoadjuvant (chemotherapy +/- immunotherapy) followed by definitive surgical resection
Stage IIIA: Choice of therapy depends on the extent and localization of disease and may include: surgery with adjuvant therapy (chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy); neoadjuvant therapy (chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy) followed by surgery if there is a response; chemotherapy plus radiation therapy without surgery; immunotherapy is typically added to these regimens
Stage IIIB: Radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy; immunotherapy may be added
Stage IV: Systemic targeted therapy, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy —each with or without palliative radiation therapy
Factors that influence the treatment modality and sequence of therapies include histology (adenocarcinoma vs squamous vs other), presence of driver mutations, PD-L1 expression (for immunotherapy), and patient-specific factors (age, co-morbid diseases, treatment preferences)
Advanced NSCLC generally requires the sequential use of multiple systemic therapies (chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted (biologic) therapy to improve overall survival
Complications
SVC syndrome
Paraneoplastic syndromes
Hemoptysis, airway obstruction, pneumonia, pleuritic involvement with pain, pleural effusion, SVC syndrome, Pancoast tumor (causing shoulder or arm pain), hoarseness due to laryngeal nerve involvement, neurologic symptoms due to brain metastasis, pathologic fractures due to bone metastasis, jaundice due to liver metastasis
5-year survival with treatment
Limited: 20%
Extensive: < 1%
Stage I: 68–92%
Stage II: 53–65%
Stage III: 12–41%
Stage IV: 0–10%
Non-small cell lung cancer survival data derived from Goldstraw P, Chansky K, Crowley J, et al: The IASLC Lung Cancer Staging Project: Proposals for Revision of the TNM Stage Groupings in the Forthcoming (Eighth) Edition of the TNM Classification for Lung Cancer. J Thorac Oncol 11(1):39-51, 2016. doi:10.1016/j.jtho.2015.09.009
NSCLC = non–small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 = programmed death-ligand 1; SCLC = small cell lung cancer; SVC = superior vena cava.