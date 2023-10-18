Порушення транспорту жирних кислот і мітохондріального окислення
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Systemic primary carnitine deficiency (212140*)
Plasma membrane carnitine transport OCTN2
Biochemical profile: High urinary carnitine excretion despite very low plasma carnitine, absence of significant dicarboxylic aciduria
Clinical features: Hypoketotic hypoglycemia, fasting intolerance with hypotonia, depressed central nervous system, apnea, seizures, dilated cardiomyopathy, developmental delay
Treatment: L-Carnitine
Long-chain fatty acid transport deficiency (603376*)
—
Biochemical profile: Low to normal free carnitine; during acute episodes, elevated plasma C8–C18 acylcarnitine esters
Clinical features: Episodic acute liver failure, hyperammonemia, encephalopathy
Treatment: Liver transplantation
Carnitine palmitoyltransferase I (CPT-I) deficiency (255120*)
CPT-I
Biochemical profile: Normal to elevated total and free plasma carnitine, no dicarboxylic aciduria
Clinical features: Fasting intolerance, hypoketotic hypoglycemia, hepatomegaly, seizures, coma, elevated creatine kinase
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; frequent feeding; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose; replacement of long-chain dietary fat with medium-chain fat
Carnitine/acylcarnitine translocase deficiency (212138*)
Carnitine/acylcarnitine translocase
Biochemical profile: Low total plasma carnitine, with most conjugated to long-chain fatty acids; elevated C16 carnitine ester
Clinical features: In the neonatal form, fasting intolerance with hypoglycemic coma, vomiting, weakness, cardiomyopathy, arrhythmia, mild hyperammonemia
In the mild form, recurrent hypoglycemia with no cardiac involvement
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; frequent feeding; if plasma level is low, carnitine; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose
Carnitine palmitoyltransferase II (CPT-II) deficiency (255110*, 600649* [infantile form], 608836* [lethal neonatal form])
CPT-II
Biochemical profile: Elevated C16 carnitine ester
In the classical muscle form, carnitine usually normal
In the severe form, low total plasma carnitine, with most conjugated to long-chain fatty acids
Clinical features: In the classical muscle form, presentation in adulthood with muscle pain and episodic myoglobinuria and weakness after prolonged exercise, fasting, intercurrent illness, or stress
In the severe form, presentation in neonatal period or infancy with hypoketotic hypoglycemia, cardiomyopathy, arrhythmia, hepatomegaly, coma, or seizures
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; frequent feeding; if plasma level is low, carnitine; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose
Very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (VLCAD) deficiency (201475*)
VLCAD
Biochemical profile: Elevated saturated and unsaturated C14–C18 acylcarnitine esters, elevated urinary C6–C14 dicarboxylic acids
Clinical features: In the VLCAD-C type, arrhythmia, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, sudden death
In the VLCAD-H type, recurrent hypoketotic hypoglycemia, encephalopathy, mild acidosis, mild hepatomegaly, hyperammonemia, elevated liver enzymes
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; high-carbohydrate diet; carnitine; medium-chain triglycerides; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose
Long-chain 3-hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase (LCHAD) deficiency (600890*)
LCHAD
Biochemical profile: Elevated saturated and unsaturated C16–C18 acylcarnitine esters, elevated urinary C6–C14 3-hydroxydicarboxylic acids
Clinical features: Fasting-induced hypoketotic hypoglycemia, exercise-induced rhabdomyolysis, cardiomyopathy, cholestatic liver disease, retinopathy, maternal HELLP syndrome
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; high-carbohydrate diet; carnitine; medium-chain triglycerides; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose
For retinopathy, docosahexanoic acid possibly useful
Mitochondrial trifunctional protein (TFP) deficiency (609015*)
Mitochondrial TFP
Biochemical profile: Similar to LCHAD deficiency
Clinical features: Liver failure, cardiomyopathy, fasting hypoglycemia, myopathy, sudden death
Treatment: Similar to that for LCHAD deficiency
Alpha-subunit
Beta-subunit
Medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) deficiency (201450*)
MCAD
Biochemical profile: Elevated saturated and unsaturated C8–C10 acylcarnitine esters; elevated urinary C6–C10 dicarboxylic acids, suberylglycine, and hexanoylglycine; low free carnitine
Clinical features: Episodic hypoketotic hypoglycemia after fasting, vomiting, hepatomegaly, lethargy, coma, acidosis, sudden infant death syndrome, Reye-like syndrome
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; frequent feeding, including bedtime snacks; high-carbohydrate diet; carnitine; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose
Short-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (SCAD) deficiency (201470*)
SCAD
Biochemical profile: In the neonatal form, intermittent ethylmalonic aciduria
In the chronic form, low muscle carnitine
Clinical features: In the neonatal form, neonatal acidosis, vomiting, growth and developmental delay
In the chronic form, progressive myopathy
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Glutaric aciduria type II (231680*)
Electron transfer flavoprotein (ETF)
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary ethylmalonic, glutaric, 2-hydroxyglutaric, 3-hydroxyisovaleric, and C6–C10 dicarboxylic acids and isovalerylglycine; elevated glutarylcarnitine, isovalerylcarnitine, and straight-chain acylcarnitine esters of C4, C8, C10, C10:1, and C12 fatty acids; low serum carnitine; increased serum sarcosine
Clinical features: Fasting hypoketotic hypoglycemia, acidosis, sudden death, central nervous system anomalies, myopathy, possibly liver and cardiac involvement
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting; frequent feeding; carnitine; riboflavin; during acute episodes, high-dose glucose
Alpha-subunit
Beta-subunit
ETF:ubiquinone oxidoreductase (ETF:QO)
Short-chain 3-hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase (SCHAD) deficiency (601609*)
SCHAD
Biochemical profile: Ketotic C8–C14 3-hydroxydicarboxylic aciduria
Clinical features: Recurrent myoglobinuria, ketonuria, hypoglycemia, encephalopathy, cardiomyopathy
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Short/medium-chain 3-hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase (S/MCHAD) deficiency
S/MCHAD
Biochemical profile: Marked elevation of MCHADs and acylcarnitines
Clinical features: Liver failure, encephalopathy
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Medium-chain 3-ketoacyl-CoA thiolase (MCKAT) deficiency (602199*)
MCKAT
Biochemical profile: Lactic aciduria, ketosis, elevated urinary C4–C12 dicarboxylic aciduria (especially C10 and C12)
Clinical features: Fasting intolerance, vomiting, dehydration, metabolic acidosis, liver dysfunction, rhabdomyolysis
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
2,4-Dienoyl-CoA reductase deficiency (222745*)
2,4-Dienoyl-CoA reductase
Biochemical profile: Hyperlysinemia, low plasma carnitine, 2-trans,4-cis decadienoylcarnitine in plasma and urine
Clinical features: Neonatal hypotonia, respiratory acidosis
Treatment: Not established
HELLP = hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelet count.