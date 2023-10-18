skip to main content
Експресія фенотипу при дефіциті альфа-1-антитрипсину

Phenotype

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Serum Level*

Risk of Emphysema

PI*ZZ

20–45 mg/dL (2.5–7 micromol/L)

High

PI*MZ

90–210 mg/dL (17–33 micromol/L)

Minimally increased

PI*SZ

75–120 mg/dL (8–16 micromol/L)

Slightly increased

PI*SS

100–200 mg/dL (15–33 micromol/L)

Minimally increased

PI*MM

150–350 mg/dL (20–48 micromol/L)

Normal

* Serum levels given are measured using a typical commercial standard (mg/dL) and the purified standard (micromol/L) used in the U.S. Registry.

Data from American Thoracic Society; European Respiratory Society: American Thoracic Society/European Respiratory Society statement: standards for the diagnosis and management of individuals with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 168(7):818–900, 2003. doi:10.1164/rccm.168.7.818

