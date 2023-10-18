Експресія фенотипу при дефіциті альфа-1-антитрипсину
Phenotype
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Serum Level*
Risk of Emphysema
PI*ZZ
20–45 mg/dL (2.5–7 micromol/L)
High
PI*MZ
90–210 mg/dL (17–33 micromol/L)
Minimally increased
PI*SZ
75–120 mg/dL (8–16 micromol/L)
Slightly increased
PI*SS
100–200 mg/dL (15–33 micromol/L)
Minimally increased
PI*MM
150–350 mg/dL (20–48 micromol/L)
Normal
* Serum levels given are measured using a typical commercial standard (mg/dL) and the purified standard (micromol/L) used in the U.S. Registry.
