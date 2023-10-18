Критерії виключення з дослідження застосування активатора плазміногену тканин при інсульті
Exclusion criteria < 3 hours after symptom onset
Intracranial hemorrhage on CT scan
Multilobar infarct (hypodensity in more than one third of the territory supplied by the middle cerebral artery) on CT scan
Presentation suggesting subarachnoid hemorrhage even if CT is negative
History of intracranial hemorrhage
Intra-axial intracranial tumor
History of stroke or severe head trauma within the past 3 months
Systolic BP > 185 mm Hg or diastolic BP > 110 mm Hg after antihypertensive treatment
Intracranial or spinal surgery within the past 3 months
Active internal bleeding
Gastrointestinal cancer or bleeding within 21 days
Suspected bleeding disorder
Platelet count < 100,000/mcL
Possibly arterial puncture of a noncompressible vessel in the 7 days before stroke onset
Use of a treatment dose of low molecular weight heparin within previous 24 hours
Coagulopathy, international normalized ratio (INR) > 1.7, or prothrombin time (PT) > 15 seconds, activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) > 40 seconds
Use of a direct thrombin inhibitor or direct factor Xa inhibitor within 48 hours and with evidence of anticoagulant effect, detected by tests such as PTT, INR, and appropriate factor Xa activity assays
Aortic arch dissection that is known or suspected to cause the ischemic stroke
Bacterial endocarditis
Relative exclusion criteria (2)
Rapidly decreasing symptoms
Major surgery or serious trauma in the past 14 days
Urinary tract hemorrhage in the past 21 days
Seizure at onset with postictal residual neurologic deficits
Pregnancy
Acute myocardial infarction in the past 3 months
Additional considerations 3–4.5 hours after symptom onset*
Age > 80 years
Use of oral anticoagulants regardless of INR
Baseline NIH stroke score > 25
A history of both stroke and diabetes mellitus
* The benefit for patients with these characteristics is less clear.
NIH = National Institutes of Health.