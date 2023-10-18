skip to main content
MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Критерії виключення з дослідження застосування активатора плазміногену тканин при інсульті

Exclusion criteria < 3 hours after symptom onset

Intracranial hemorrhage on CT scan

Multilobar infarct (hypodensity in more than one third of the territory supplied by the middle cerebral artery) on CT scan

Presentation suggesting subarachnoid hemorrhage even if CT is negative

History of intracranial hemorrhage

Intra-axial intracranial tumor

History of stroke or severe head trauma within the past 3 months

Systolic BP > 185 mm Hg or diastolic BP > 110 mm Hg after antihypertensive treatment

Intracranial or spinal surgery within the past 3 months

Active internal bleeding

Gastrointestinal cancer or bleeding within 21 days

Suspected bleeding disorder

Platelet count < 100,000/mcL

Possibly arterial puncture of a noncompressible vessel in the 7 days before stroke onset

Use of a treatment dose of low molecular weight heparin within previous 24 hours

Coagulopathy, international normalized ratio (INR) > 1.7, or prothrombin time (PT) > 15 seconds, activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) > 40 seconds

Use of a direct thrombin inhibitor or direct factor Xa inhibitor within 48 hours and with evidence of anticoagulant effect, detected by tests such as PTT, INR, and appropriate factor Xa activity assays

Aortic arch dissection that is known or suspected to cause the ischemic stroke

Bacterial endocarditis

Relative exclusion criteria (2)

Rapidly decreasing symptoms

Major surgery or serious trauma in the past 14 days

Urinary tract hemorrhage in the past 21 days

Seizure at onset with postictal residual neurologic deficits

Pregnancy

Acute myocardial infarction in the past 3 months

Additional considerations 3–4.5 hours after symptom onset*

Age > 80 years

Use of oral anticoagulants regardless of INR

Baseline NIH stroke score > 25

A history of both stroke and diabetes mellitus

* The benefit for patients with these characteristics is less clear.

NIH = National Institutes of Health.

