Приклади кодів кардіостимулятора*

I

II

III

IV

V

Chamber Paced

Chamber Sensed

Response to Sensed Event

Rate Modulation

Multisite Pacing

A = Atrium

A = Atrium

O = None

O = Not programmable

O = None

V = Ventricle

V = Ventricle

I = Inhibits pacemaker

A = Atrium

D = Dual (both)

D = Dual (both)

T = Triggers pacemaker to stimulate ventricles

R =Rate-modulated

V = Ventricle

D = Dual (both): For events sensed in ventricles, inhibits; for events sensed in atria, triggers

D = Dual (both)

* The pacemaker code is defined by 3 to 5 letters (here defined by positions I to V). Any one of the letters may be used for each particular position. For example, in position I, the letter code may be A, V or D. In position III, the letter code may be O, I, T, or D and so on.

