Приклади кодів кардіостимулятора*
I
II
III
IV
V
Chamber Paced
Chamber Sensed
Response to Sensed Event
Rate Modulation
Multisite Pacing
A = Atrium
A = Atrium
O = None
O = Not programmable
O = None
V = Ventricle
V = Ventricle
I = Inhibits pacemaker
A = Atrium
D = Dual (both)
D = Dual (both)
T = Triggers pacemaker to stimulate ventricles
R =Rate-modulated
V = Ventricle
D = Dual (both): For events sensed in ventricles, inhibits; for events sensed in atria, triggers
D = Dual (both)
* The pacemaker code is defined by 3 to 5 letters (here defined by positions I to V). Any one of the letters may be used for each particular position. For example, in position I, the letter code may be A, V or D. In position III, the letter code may be O, I, T, or D and so on.