Приклади мікроделеційних синдромів
Syndrome
Chromosomal Deletion
Description
Angelman syndrome
Maternal chromosome at 15q11
Seizures, puppet-like ataxia, frequent laughter, hand flapping, severe intellectual disability
DiGeorge syndrome (DiGeorge anomaly, velocardiofacial syndrome, pharyngeal pouch syndrome, thymic aplasia)
22q11.21
Hypoplasia or lack of thymus and parathyroids, cardiac anomalies, cleft palate, intellectual disability, psychiatric problems
Langer-Giedion syndrome (trichorhinophalangeal syndrome type II)
8q24.1
Exostosis, cone epiphyses, sparse hair, bulbous nose, hearing loss, intellectual disability
Miller-Dieker syndrome
17p13.3
Lissencephaly; short, upturned nose; severe growth retardation; seizures; severe intellectual disability
Paternal chromosome at 15q11
In infancy: Hypotonia, poor feeding, failure to thrive
In childhood and adolescence: Obesity, hypogonadism, small hands and feet, intellectual disability, obsessive-compulsive behaviors
Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome
16p13−
Broad thumbs and large toes, prominent nose and columella, intellectual disability
Smith-Magenis syndrome
17p11.2
Brachycephaly, midfacial hypoplasia, prognathism, hoarse voice, short stature, intellectual disability
Williams syndrome
7q11.23
Aortic stenosis, intellectual disability, elfin facies, transient hypercalcemia in infants