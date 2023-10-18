[a] Patients are eligible for these criteria only if they have a positive ANA test ≥ 1:80.

[b] Criteria do not need to occur simultaneously. Only the highest-weighted criterion score within a single domain should be used. SLE must be the most likely explanation for each criterion.

[c] Each criterion is assigned a weight of 2 to 10. If the patient's score is 10 or more, and at least 1 clinical criterion is fulfilled, disease is classified as SLE.

[d] Evidence of autoimmune hemolysis (such as the presence of reticulocytosis, low haptoglobin, elevated indirect bilirubin, elevated lactate dehydrogenase) and a positive direct antiglobulin (direct Coombs) test.

[e] This criterion may be noted during physical examination or review of a photo.

[f] Joint involvement is defined as either synovitis involving ≥ 2 joints characterized by swelling or effusion or tenderness in ≥ 2 joints and at least 30 minutes of morning stiffness.

ANA = antinuclear antibodies; anti-dsDNA = anti–double-stranded (ds) DNA; EULAR/ACR = European League Against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.