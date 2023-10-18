Еквіанальгетичні дози опіоїдних анальгетиків*,†
Drug
Parenteral (mg)
Oral (mg)
Butorphanol
2
—
Codeine
130
200
Hydromorphone
1.5
7.5
Levorphanol
2
4
Meperidine
75
300
Methadone
10
20
Morphine
10
30
Nalbuphine
10
—
Oxycodone
15‡
20
Oxymorphone
1
15
Pentazocine
60
180
* Equivalences are based on single-dose studies influenced by clinical experience. Cross-tolerance between drugs is incomplete, so when one drug is substituted for another, the equianalgesic dose should be reduced by 50%; methadone should be reduced by 75–90%. Some experts have suggested that morphine:methadone equivalence is nonlinear and that it changes when morphine dosage is higher, as in the following morphine-to-methadone conversion ratios:
Methadone dosage should still be reduced by 75–90% even when this more conservative equivalence calculation is used.
† See also Kreutzwiser D, Tawfic QA and Pain Guidelines (based on Quill TE: Primer of Palliative Care, ed. 7. Chicago, Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, 2019).
‡ Parental oxycodone is available in Europe but not in the US.
OMME = oral morphine milligram equivalents.