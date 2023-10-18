* Equivalences are based on single-dose studies influenced by clinical experience. Cross-tolerance between drugs is incomplete, so when one drug is substituted for another, the equianalgesic dose should be reduced by 50%; methadone should be reduced by 75–90%. Some experts have suggested that morphine:methadone equivalence is nonlinear and that it changes when morphine dosage is higher, as in the following morphine-to-methadone conversion ratios:

< 30 OMME/day: 2:1

31–99 OMME/day: 4:1

100–299 OMME/day: 8:1

300–499 OMME/day: 12:1

500–999 OMME/day: 15:1

≥ 1000 OMME/day: 20:1

Methadone dosage should still be reduced by 75–90% even when this more conservative equivalence calculation is used.