Еквіанальгетичні дози опіоїдних анальгетиків*,†

Drug

Parenteral (mg)

Oral (mg)

Butorphanol

2

Codeine

130

200

Hydromorphone

1.5

7.5

Levorphanol

2

4

Meperidine

75

300

Methadone

10

20

Morphine

10

30

Nalbuphine

10

Oxycodone

15‡

20

Oxymorphone

1

15

Pentazocine

60

180

* Equivalences are based on single-dose studies influenced by clinical experience. Cross-tolerance between drugs is incomplete, so when one drug is substituted for another, the equianalgesic dose should be reduced by 50%; methadone should be reduced by 75–90%. Some experts have suggested that morphine:methadone equivalence is nonlinear and that it changes when morphine dosage is higher, as in the following morphine-to-methadone conversion ratios:

  • < 30 OMME/day: 2:1

  • 31–99 OMME/day: 4:1

  • 100–299 OMME/day: 8:1

  • 300–499 OMME/day: 12:1

  • 500–999 OMME/day: 15:1

  • ≥ 1000 OMME/day: 20:1

Methadone dosage should still be reduced by 75–90% even when this more conservative equivalence calculation is used.

† See also Kreutzwiser D, Tawfic QA and Pain Guidelines (based on Quill TE: Primer of Palliative Care, ed. 7. Chicago, Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, 2019).

‡ Parental oxycodone is available in Europe but not in the US.

OMME = oral morphine milligram equivalents.

Серед цих тем