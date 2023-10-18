Наслідки грижі головного мозку
Type of Herniation
Mechanism*
Findings
Transtentorial
Compression of ipsilateral 3rd cranial nerve
Unilateral dilated, fixed pupil
Oculomotor paresis
Compression of the posterior cerebral artery
Contralateral homonymous hemianopia
Absence of blinking in response to visual threat from the hemianopic side in obtunded patients
Compression of the contralateral 3rd cranial nerve and cerebral peduncle (indented by the tentorium to form Kernohan notch)
Contralateral dilated pupil and oculomotor paresis
Ipsilateral hemiparesis
Compression of the ipsilateral cerebral peduncle
Contralateral hemiparesis
Eventually, compression of the upper brain stem and the area in and around the thalamus
Impaired consciousness
Abnormal breathing patterns
Fixed, unequal pupils
Further compromise of the brain stem
Loss of oculocephalic reflex
Loss of oculovestibular reflex
Loss of corneal reflexes
Decerebrate posturing
Subfalcine (cingulate)
Trapping of one or both anterior cerebral arteries, causing infarction of the paramedian cortex
Contralateral leg paralysis
Expansion of infarcted area
Increased intracranial pressure
Increased risk of transtentorial herniation, central herniation, or both
Central
Bilateral, more or less symmetric damage to the midbrain
Pupils fixed in midposition
Decerebrate posturing
Many of the same symptoms as transtentorial herniation
Further compromise of the brain stem
Loss of all brain stem reflexes
Disappearance of decerebrate posturing
Cessation of respirations
Brain death
Upward transtentorial
Compression of the posterior 3rd ventricle
Hydrocephalus, which increases intracranial pressure
Distortion of the mesencephalon vasculature
Compression of the veins of Galen and Rosenthal
Superior cerebellar infarction due to occlusion of the superior cerebellar arteries
Early: Nausea, vomiting, occipital headache, ataxia
Later: Somnolence, breathing abnormalities, patchy and progressive loss of brain stem reflexes
Posterior fossa mass (eg, cerebellar hemorrhage)
Ataxia, dysarthria
Progressive brain stem compression
Increasing somnolence
Respiratory irregularities
Patchy but progressive loss of brain stem reflexes
Tonsillar
Compression of the brain stem
Obstruction of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow
Acute hydrocephalus (with impaired consciousness, headache, vomiting, and meningismus)
Dysconjugate eye movements, nystagmus
Later, abrupt respiratory and cardiac arrest
* Not all mechanisms occur in every patient.
CNS = central nervous system.