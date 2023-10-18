skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Наслідки грижі головного мозку

Type of Herniation

Mechanism*

Findings

Transtentorial

Compression of ipsilateral 3rd cranial nerve

Unilateral dilated, fixed pupil

Oculomotor paresis

Compression of the posterior cerebral artery

Contralateral homonymous hemianopia

Absence of blinking in response to visual threat from the hemianopic side in obtunded patients

Compression of the contralateral 3rd cranial nerve and cerebral peduncle (indented by the tentorium to form Kernohan notch)

Contralateral dilated pupil and oculomotor paresis

Ipsilateral hemiparesis

Compression of the ipsilateral cerebral peduncle

Contralateral hemiparesis

Eventually, compression of the upper brain stem and the area in and around the thalamus

Impaired consciousness

Abnormal breathing patterns

Fixed, unequal pupils

Further compromise of the brain stem

Loss of oculocephalic reflex

Loss of oculovestibular reflex

Loss of corneal reflexes

Decerebrate posturing

Subfalcine (cingulate)

Trapping of one or both anterior cerebral arteries, causing infarction of the paramedian cortex

Contralateral leg paralysis

Expansion of infarcted area

Papilledema

Increased intracranial pressure

Increased risk of transtentorial herniation, central herniation, or both

Central

Bilateral, more or less symmetric damage to the midbrain

Pupils fixed in midposition

Decerebrate posturing

Many of the same symptoms as transtentorial herniation

Further compromise of the brain stem

Loss of all brain stem reflexes

Disappearance of decerebrate posturing

Cessation of respirations

Brain death

Upward transtentorial

Compression of the posterior 3rd ventricle

Hydrocephalus, which increases intracranial pressure

Distortion of the mesencephalon vasculature

Compression of the veins of Galen and Rosenthal

Superior cerebellar infarction due to occlusion of the superior cerebellar arteries

Early: Nausea, vomiting, occipital headache, ataxia

Later: Somnolence, breathing abnormalities, patchy and progressive loss of brain stem reflexes

Posterior fossa mass (eg, cerebellar hemorrhage)

Ataxia, dysarthria

Progressive brain stem compression

Increasing somnolence

Respiratory irregularities

Patchy but progressive loss of brain stem reflexes

Tonsillar

Compression of the brain stem

Obstruction of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow

Acute hydrocephalus (with impaired consciousness, headache, vomiting, and meningismus)

Dysconjugate eye movements, nystagmus

Later, abrupt respiratory and cardiac arrest

* Not all mechanisms occur in every patient.

CNS = central nervous system.

Серед цих тем