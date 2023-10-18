skip to main content
Вплив зміни граничної точки кількості лейкоцитів у пацієнтів з підозрою на апендицит

WBC Cutoff*

Sensitivity

Specificity

LR+

LR-

> 10,500

84%

53.13%

1.79

0.3

> 11,500

78%

62.5%

2.13

0.32

> 12,850

68%

75%

2.72

0.43

> 13,400

61.33%

78.12%

2.86

0.45

> 14,300

56.67%

81.25%

3.2

0.49

* Various cutoff points are selected for a continuous variable such as WBC count; results above the cutoff point are considered positive and those below the cutoff point are considered negative. Values listed are per microliter of blood.

LR = likelihood ratio; WBC = white blood cell.

Adapted from Keskek M, Tez M, Yoldas O, et al: Receiver operating characteristic analysis of leukocyte counts in operations for suspected appendicitis. American Journal of Emergency Medicine 26:769–772, 2008.

