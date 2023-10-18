Вплив зміни граничної точки кількості лейкоцитів у пацієнтів з підозрою на апендицит
WBC Cutoff*
Sensitivity
Specificity
LR+
LR-
> 10,500
84%
53.13%
1.79
0.3
> 11,500
78%
62.5%
2.13
0.32
> 12,850
68%
75%
2.72
0.43
> 13,400
61.33%
78.12%
2.86
0.45
> 14,300
56.67%
81.25%
3.2
0.49
* Various cutoff points are selected for a continuous variable such as WBC count; results above the cutoff point are considered positive and those below the cutoff point are considered negative. Values listed are per microliter of blood.
LR = likelihood ratio; WBC = white blood cell.
Adapted from Keskek M, Tez M, Yoldas O, et al: Receiver operating characteristic analysis of leukocyte counts in operations for suspected appendicitis. American Journal of Emergency Medicine 26:769–772, 2008.