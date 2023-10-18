Препарати, що використовуються для профілактики малярії
Druga
Use
Adult Dosage
Pediatric Dosage
Comments
Atovaquone/proguanilb
In all areas
1 adult tablet once a day
5–8 kg: one-half pediatric tablet once a day
> 8–10 kg: three-fourths pediatric tablet once a day
> 10–20 kg: 1 pediatric tablet once a day
> 20–30 kg: 2 pediatric tablets once a day
> 30–40 kg: 3 pediatric tablets once a day
> 40 kg: 1 adult tablet once a day
Begun 1 to 2 days before travel and continued daily during the stay and for 7 days after leaving
Chloroquine
Only in areas with chloroquine-sensitive Plasmodium
500 mg once a week
8.3 mg/kg, up to maximum 500 mg once a week
Begun 1–2 weeks before travel and continued weekly during the stay and for 4 weeks after leaving
Doxycycline c
In all areas
100 mg once a day
≥ 8 years: 2.2 mg/kg (up to 100 mg) once a day
Begun 1–2 days before travel and continued during the stay and for 4 weeks after leaving
Hydroxychloroquine d
An alternative to chloroquine only in areas with chloroquine-sensitive Plasmodium
400 mg once a week
6.5 mg/kg, up to 400 mg once a week
Begun 1–2 weeks before travel and continued during the stay and for 4 weeks after leaving
Mefloquine e
In areas with mefloquine-sensitive Plasmodium
250 mg once a week
≤ 9 kg: 5 mg once a week
> 9–19 kg: one-fourth tablet once a week
> 19–30 kg: one-half tablet once a week
> 30–45 kg: three-fourths tablet once a week
> 45 kg: 1 tablet once a week
Begun ≥ 2 weeks before travel and continued during the stay and for 4 weeks after leaving
Contraindicated in patients with a history of depression, other psychologic problems, or seizures; not recommended for patients with cardiac conduction abnormalities
Primaquine f
For primary prophylaxis for brief travel in areas known to harbor mainly P. vivax
52.6 mg once a day
0.8 mg/kg up to adult dose once a day
Begun 1 to 2 days before travel and continued daily during the stay and for 7 days after departure
Document that the G6PD level is normal before use
Contraindicated in people with G6PD deficiency and in pregnant and breastfeeding women unless the breastfed infant has a normal G6PD level
For terminal prophylaxis to prevent relapse of infection in people with substantial exposure to or infection with P. vivax or P. ovale during travel
Dosed as above
Dosed as above
Given daily for 14 days after departure from endemic area. Document that the G6PD level is normal before use
Contraindications as above
Tafenoquine
For primary prophylaxis in travelers to all areas
200 mg once a day for 3 days before travel as a loading regimen, then 200 mg once weekly for maintenance while in the malaria region starting 7 days after the last loading dose, then a 200 mg final dose after exit 7 days following the last maintenance dose
For patients ≥ 16 years
G6PD deficiency or unknown G6PD status; all patients should be tested for G6PD deficiency prior to use
Pregnant and breastfeeding women unless the breastfed infant has a normal G6PD level; known hypersensitivity
Psychiatric adverse reactions have been observed
Use with caution in patients with a history of psychiatric illness
For terminal prophylaxis in people with substantial exposure to or infection with P. vivax or P. ovale during travel
300 mg single dose
Not for patients < 18 years
a Preventive drugs are given orally. See table Adverse Reactions and Contraindications of Antimalarial Drugs for adverse reactions and contraindications.
b Atovaquone/proguanil is available as a fixed-dose combination tablet: adult tablets (250 mg atovaquone/100 mg proguanil) and pediatric tablets (62.5 mg atovaquone/25 mg proguanil). To enhance absorption, patients should take the drug with food or a milky drink. Atovaquone/proguanil is contraindicated in patients with a creatinine clearance < 30 mL/min. This combination is not recommended for children weighing < 5 kg or for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
c Use of tetracyclines is contraindicated during pregnancy and in children < 8 years.
d Physicians should review the prescribing information for hydroxychloroquine before using it.
e Mefloquine has not been approved for use during pregnancy. The drug is contraindicated in patients who have active depression, a recent history of depression, generalized anxiety disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia, other major psychiatric disorders, or seizures; if patients have psychiatric disturbances or a previous history of depression, the drug should be used cautiously. The drug is not recommended for patients with cardiac conduction abnormalities.
f Primaquine is used as terminal prophylaxis (radical cure) to reduce risk of relapse in people who have taken chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, or a drug active against chloroquine-resistant malaria as treatment or prophylaxis for prolonged exposure to P. vivax and/or P. ovale. Alternatively, a single dose of tafenoquine can be used in patients who have received chloroquine for P. vivax treatment or prophylaxis. Primaquine or tafenoquine alone can also be used for primary prophylaxis in people at risk of malaria, particularly that due to P. vivax. Primaquine and tafenoquine are contraindicated in people with G6PD deficiency and in pregnant or breastfeeding women (unless the breastfed infant has a normal G6PD level).
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.
Adapted from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Yellow Book: Infectious diseases related to travel: Malaria.