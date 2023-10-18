a Preventive drugs are given orally. See table Adverse Reactions and Contraindications of Antimalarial Drugs for adverse reactions and contraindications.

b Atovaquone/proguanil is available as a fixed-dose combination tablet: adult tablets (250 mg atovaquone/100 mg proguanil) and pediatric tablets (62.5 mg atovaquone/25 mg proguanil). To enhance absorption, patients should take the drug with food or a milky drink. Atovaquone/proguanil is contraindicated in patients with a creatinine clearance < 30 mL/min. This combination is not recommended for children weighing < 5 kg or for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

c Use of tetracyclines is contraindicated during pregnancy and in children < 8 years.

d Physicians should review the prescribing information for hydroxychloroquine before using it.

e Mefloquine has not been approved for use during pregnancy. The drug is contraindicated in patients who have active depression, a recent history of depression, generalized anxiety disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia, other major psychiatric disorders, or seizures; if patients have psychiatric disturbances or a previous history of depression, the drug should be used cautiously. The drug is not recommended for patients with cardiac conduction abnormalities.

f Primaquine is used as terminal prophylaxis (radical cure) to reduce risk of relapse in people who have taken chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, or a drug active against chloroquine-resistant malaria as treatment or prophylaxis for prolonged exposure to P. vivax and/or P. ovale. Alternatively, a single dose of tafenoquine can be used in patients who have received chloroquine for P. vivax treatment or prophylaxis. Primaquine or tafenoquine alone can also be used for primary prophylaxis in people at risk of malaria, particularly that due to P. vivax. Primaquine and tafenoquine are contraindicated in people with G6PD deficiency and in pregnant or breastfeeding women (unless the breastfed infant has a normal G6PD level).

G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.