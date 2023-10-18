Медикаментозне лікування астми*
Drug
Form
Dosage
Comments
Children
Adults
Short-acting beta agonists
Albuterol
HFA: 90 mcg/puff
Same as adults
2 puffs every 4–6 hours as needed and 2 puffs 15–30 minutes before exercise
Albuterol is used mainly as a rescue drug.
It is not recommended for maintenance treatment.
Regular use indicates diminishing asthma control and need for additional drug.
MDI-DPI is as effective as nebulized therapy if patients can coordinate the inhalation maneuver using the spacer and holding chamber.
Nebulized albuterol can be mixed with other nebulizer solutions.
DPI: 90 mcg/puff
≥ 4 years: Same as adults
< 4 years: Not used
2 puffs every 4–6 hours as needed and 2 puffs 15–30 minutes before exercise
Nebulized solution: 5 mg/mL and 0.63, 1.25, and 2.5 mg/3 mL
< 5 years: 0.63–2.5 mg in 3 mL of saline every 4–6 hours as needed
≥ 5 years: 0.05 mg/kg in 3 mL saline every 4–6 hours as needed (minimum 1.25 mg, maximum 2.5 mg)
1.25–5 mg in 3 mL saline every 4–6 hours as needed
Levalbuterol
HFA: 45 mcg/puff
< 5 years: Not established
≥ 5 years: Same as adults
2 puffs every 4–6 hours as needed
Levalbuterol is the R-isomer of albuterol. 0.63 mg is equivalent to 1.25 mg racemic albuterol.
Levalbuterol may have fewer adverse effects.
Nebulized solution: 0.31, 0.63, and 1.25 mg/3 mL and 1.25 mg/0.5 mL
< 5 years: 0.31–1.25 mg in 3 mL every 4–6 hours as needed
5–11 years: 0.31–0.63 mg every 8 hours as needed (maximum 0.63 mg every 8 hours)
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
0.63–1.25 mg every 6–8 hours as needed
Long-acting beta agonists (not to be used as monotherapy)
Arformoterol
Nebulized solution: 15 mcg/2 mL
Not established
15–25 mcg every 12 hours
Arformoterol is the R-isomer of formoterol.
Formoterol
Nebulized solution: 20 mcg/2 mL
Not established
20 mcg every 12 hours
DPI form is no longer available.
Salmeterol
HFA: 21 mcg/puff (not available in the US)
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
2 puffs every 12 hours; when taken before exercise, should be taken 30–60 minutes before exercise
Duration of action is 12 hours.
One dose nightly is helpful for nocturnal asthma.
Salmeterol is not to be used for acute symptom relief in an exacerbation.
DPI: 50 mcg/puff
< 4 years: Not established
≥ 4 years: Same as adults
1 puff every 12 hours and 30 minutes before exercise
Ultra–long-acting beta agonists (not to be used as monotherapy)
Indacaterol
DPI: 75 mcg/puff
Not established
1 puff once a day
—
Olodaterol
SMI: 2.5 mcg/puff
Not established
2 puffs once a day
—
Vilanterol
DPI: 25 mcg/puff
Not established
1 puff once a day
Vilanterol is available only in combination with fluticasone 100 mcg or 200 mcg.
Anticholinergics
Ipratropium
HFA: 17 mcg/puff
< 12 years: Not established
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
2 puffs every 6 hours as needed (maximum 12 puffs/day)
Ipratropium may be mixed in the same nebulizer as albuterol.
It should not be used as first-line therapy.
Regular use provides no clear benefit for long-term maintenance therapy but should be added for treatment of acute symptoms.
Nebulized solution: 500 mcg (0.02%, 2 mL)
< 12 years: Not established
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
500 mcg every 6–8 hours as needed
Tiotropium
SMI: 1.25 mcg/puff
< 6 years: Not established
≥ 6 years: Same as adults
2 puffs once a day (max 2 puffs/day)
Tiotropium is longer acting than ipratropium.
The lower dose SMI tiotropium is the only dose recommended for use in asthma.
DPI: 18 mcg/capsule
Not established
18 mcg (1 capsule) once a day
Corticosteroids (inhaled)
Beclomethasone
HFA: 40–80 mcg/puff
< 4 years: Not established
4–11 years: 1 puff every 12 hours (usual maximum 80 mcg twice a day)
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
1–2 puffs every 12 hours (usual maximum 320 mcg twice a day)
Doses depend on severity and range from 1–2 puffs to whatever dose is needed to control asthma.
All may have systemic effects when used long term.
Maximum threshold is that above which hypothalamic- pituitary-adrenal suppression is produced.
If higher doses are necessary for asthma control, specialist consultation is recommended.
Budesonide
DPI: 90 or 180 mcg/puff
< 6 years: Not recommended
≥ 6 years: Initial dose of 180 mcg twice a day (maximum 360 mcg twice a day)
Initial dose of 360 mcg twice a day (maximum 720 mcg twice a day)
Nebulized solution: 0.25, 0.5, or 1.0 mg (each in 2 mL solution)
1–8 years only: If previously taking bronchodilators alone, initial dose of 0.5 mg once a day or 0.25 mg twice a day (maximum 0.5 mg/day)
If previously taking inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 0.5 mg once a day or 0.25 mg twice a day
If previously taking oral corticosteroids, initial dose of 0.5 mg twice a day or 1 mg once a day (maximum 1 mg/day)
Not indicated for adults
Ciclesonide
HFA: 80 or 160 mcg/puff
≤ 5 years: 160 mcg daily
6–11 years: Low dose 80 mcg once a day, medium dose > 80 to 160 mcg once a day, high dose > 160 mcg once a day
≥ 12 years: Same as adult
If previously taking bronchodilators alone, initial dose of 80 mcg twice a day (maximum 320 mcg twice a day)
If previously taking inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 80 mcg twice a day (maximum 640 mcg twice a day)
If previously taking oral corticosteroids, initial dose of 320 mcg twice a day (maximum 640 mcg twice a day)
Flunisolide
HFA: 80 mcg/puff
< 5 years: Not established
5–11 years: 1 puff twice a day (maximum 2 puffs twice a day [320 mcg/day])
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
2 puffs twice a day (maximum 4 puffs twice a day [640 mcg/day])
Fluticasone propionate
HFA: 44, 110, or 220 mcg/puffs
0--4 years: 50 mcg/day
5–11 years: usually 44–220 mcg total daily dose
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
If previously taking bronchodilators alone, initial dose of 88 mcg twice a day (maximum 440 mcg twice a day)
If previously taking inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 88–220 mcg twice a day (maximum 440 mcg twice a day)
If previously taking oral corticosteroids, initial dose of 440–880 mcg twice a day (maximum 880 mcg twice a day)
DPI: 50, 100, or 250 mcg/puff
0–4 years: not established
5–11 years: usually 50–200 mcg total daily dose (usual maximum 100 mcg twice a day)
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
If previously taking bronchodilators alone, initial dose of 100 mcg twice a day (maximum 500 mcg twice a day)
If previously taking inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 100–250 mcg twice a day (maximum 500 mcg twice a day)
If previously taking oral corticosteroids, initial dose of 500–1000 mcg twice a day (maximum 1000 mcg twice a day)
Fluticasone furoate
DPI: 50, 100, or 200 mcg/puff
0–4 years: Not established
5–11 years: 1 puff (50 mcg) once a day
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
If previously taking bronchodilators alone, initial dose of 100 mcg once a day (maximum 200 mcg/day)
If previously taking inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 100-200 mcg once a day (maximum 200 mcg/day)
Mometasone
DPI: 110 or 220 mcg/puff
< 4 years: Not established
4–11 years: 110 mcg once a day in the evening
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
If previously taking bronchodilators alone or inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 220 mcg once a day in the evening (maximum 220 mcg twice a day or 440 mcg once a day in the evening)
If previously taking oral corticosteroids, initial dose of 440 mcg twice a day (maximum 880 mcg twice a day)
HFA: 50, 100, or 200 mcg/puff
< 12 years: Not established
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
If previously taking bronchodilators alone, initial dose of 220 mcg (delivering 200 mcg) once or twice a day (maximum 440 mcg/day)
If previously taking inhaled corticosteroids, initial dose of 110–220 mcg (delivering 100 or 200 mcg) twice a day (maximum 800 mcg/day)
If previously taking oral corticosteroids, initial dose of 440 mcg (delivering 400 mcg) twice a day (maximum 800 mcg/day)
Systemic corticosteroids (oral)
Methylprednisolone
Tablets: 2, 4, 8, 16, or 32 mg
0–11 years: Short-course burst: 1–2 mg/kg once a day (maximum 60 mg) for 3–10 days
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
7.5–60 mg once a day in the morning or every other day in the morning
Short-course burst: 40–60 mg once a day (or 20–30 mg twice a day) for 3–10 days
Maintenance doses should be given in a single dose in the morning every day or every other day as needed for control.
Some evidence suggests clinical effectiveness increases with no increase in adrenal suppression when dose is given at 3 PM.
Short-course burst doses are effective for establishing control when initiating therapy or during a period of gradual deterioration.
The burst should be continued until PEF = 80% of personal best or symptoms resolve, possibly requiring > 3–10 days of therapy.
Prednisolone
Tablets: 5 mg
Solution: 5 mg/5 mL or 15 mg/5 mL
Prednisone
Tablets: 1, 2.5, 5, 10, 20, or 50 mg
Solution: 5 mg/mL or 5 mg/5 mL
Combination drugs
Ipratroprium and albuterol
SMI: 20 mcg/puff ipratropium and 100 mcg/puff albuterol
Not established
1 puff qid (maximum 6 puffs/day)
Ipratroprium prolongs bronchodilator effect of albuterol.
Nebulized solution: 0.5 mg ipratropium and 2.5 mg albuterol in a 3-mL vial
3-mL vial via nebulization 4 times a day for ambulatory rescue therapy (maximum 6 doses/24 hours)
—
Fluticasone and salmeterol
DPI: 100, 250, or 500 mcg fluticasone and 50 mcg salmeterol
< 4 years: Not established
4–11 years: 1 puff (100/50) twice a day
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
1 puff twice a day
The 250/50 dose is indicated for asthma not controlled by low-to-medium doses of inhaled corticosteroids.
The 500/50 dose is indicated for asthma not controlled by medium-to-high doses of inhaled corticosteroids.
HFA: 45, 115, or 230 mcg fluticasone and 21 mcg salmeterol
< 12 years: Not established
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
2 puffs twice a day
—
Budesonide and formoterol
HFA: 80 or 160 mcg budesonide and 4.5 mcg formoterol
< 12 years: 1-2 puffs budesonide 80 mcg/formoterol 4.5 mcg twice daily (not to exceed 2 puffs twice daily as maintenance dose)
≥ 12 years: 2 puffs twice a day and as needed
Maximum total daily maintenance and rescue of 8 puffs (36 mcg)
2 puffs twice a day and as needed Maximum total daily maintenance and rescue of 12 puffs (54 mcg).
The 80/4.5 dose is indicated for asthma not controlled by low-to-medium doses of inhaled corticosteroids.
The 160/4.5 dose is indicated for asthma not controlled by medium-to-high doses of inhaled corticosteroids.
Mometasone and formoterol
HFA: 100 mcg or 200 mcg mometasone and 5 mcg formoterol; 50 mcg mometasone and 5 mcg formoterol for children < 5 years
< 5 years: 2 puffs twice a day as needed and do not exceed this dose for maintenance therapy
≥ 5 years: 2 puffs twice a day and as needed
Maximum total daily maintenance and rescue of 8 puffs (36 mcg)
2 puffs twice a day and as needed
Maximum total daily maintenance and rescue of 12 puffs (54 mcg)
The 100/5 dose is recommended for asthma not controlled by low-to-medium–dose inhaled corticosteroids.
The 200/5 dose is recommended for asthma not controlled by high-dose inhaled corticosteroids.
Fluticasone and vilanterol
DPI: 100 or 200 mcg fluticasone and 25 mcg vilanterol
Not established
1 puff once/day
Recommended starting dose is based on asthma severity.
Mast cell stabilizers
Cromolyn
Nebulized solution: 20 mg/ampule
< 2 years: Not established
≥ 2 years: Same as adults
1 ampule 3 or 4 times a day
Cromolyn should be taken before exercise or allergen exposure.
One dose provides effective prophylaxis for 1–2 hours.
Leukotriene modifiers
Montelukast
Tablets, chewable tablets, and granules: 4, 5, or 10 mg
12 mo–5 years: 4 mg orally once a day in the evening
6–14 years: 5 mg orally once a day in the evening
≥ 15 years: Same as adults
10 mg orally once a day in the evening
Exercise-induced asthma: 10 mg orally 2 hours before exercise
Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonist that is a competitive inhibitor of leukotrienes D4 and E4.
Zafirlukast
Tablet: 10 or 20 mg
< 5 years: Not established
5–11 years: 10 mg orally twice a day
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
20 mg orally in the evening
Zafirlukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonist that is a competitive inhibitor of leukotrienes D4 and E4.
It must be taken 1 hour before or 2 hours after meals.
Zileuton
Tablet, immediate-release: 600 mg
< 12 years: Not established
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
600 mg orally 4 times a day
Zileuton inhibits 5-lipoxygenase.
Dosing may limit adherence.
Zileuton may cause liver enzyme elevations and inhibit metabolism of drugs processed by CYP3A4, including theophylline.
Extended-release: 1200 mg
< 12 years: Not established
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
1200 mg orally twice a day within 1 hour after morning and evening meals
Methylxanthines
Theophylline
Capsule, extended-release: 100, 200, 300, and 400 mg
Elixir: 80 mg/15 mL
Tablet, extended-release: 100, 200, 400, 450, or 600 mg
Initial dose of 10 mg/kg/day up to 600 mg/day, then adjusted to achieve a serum concentration of 5–15 mcg/mL at steady state
Initial dose of 10 mg/kg/day up to 600 mg/day, then adjusted to achieve a serum concentration of 5–15 mcg/mL at steady state
The wide variability in metabolic clearance, drug interactions, and potential for adverse effects mandate routine serum level monitoring.
Availability of safer alternatives has led to declining use of this drug.
Safety may be better with a target level < 10 mcg/mL.
Immunomodulators
Benralizumab
Subcutaneous injection: 30 mg/mL
< 12 years: Not established
> 12 years: Same as adults
30 mg subcutaneously every 4 weeks for 3 doses then every 8 weeks thereafter
Benralizumab is used as an add-on treatment for patients with the eosinophilic phenotype.
Dupilumab
Subcutaneous injection: 300 mg/2mL or 200 mg/1.14 mL
< 6- years: Not established
6–11 years: Refer to specialist for dose adjustment
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
400 mg subcutaneously once then 200 mg every 2 weeks or 600 mg subcutaneously once then 300 mg every 2 weeks
The initial dose should be given as two injections.
Dupilumab is used as an add-on treatment for patients with the eosinophilic phenotype.
Mepolizumab
Subcutaneous injection: 100 mg
< 6 years: Not established
6–12 years: Refer to specialist for dose adjustment
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
100 mg subcutaneously once every 4 weeks
—
Omalizumab
Subcutaneous injection: 150 mg/1.2 mL
< 12 years: 75–375 mg subcutaneously every 2–4 weeks, depending on body weight and pretreatment serum IgE level
≥ 12 years: Same as adults
150–375 mg subcutaneously every 2–4 weeks, depending on body weight and pretreatment serum IgE level
Maximum dose per injection site is 150 mg.
Reslizumab
Intravenous: 100 mg/10 mL
Not established
3 mg/kg IV once every 4 weeks
—
* All ages unless specified differently.
DPI = dry-powder inhaler; HFA = hydrofluoroalkane; MDI = metered-dose inhaler; SMI = soft mist inhaler; PEF = peak expiratory flow.
Adapted from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: Expert Panel Report 3, Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of asthma—full report 2007. August 28, 2007. Available at www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/asthma/asthgdln.pdf.