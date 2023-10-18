skip to main content
Як відрізнити бульозний пемфігоїд від вульгарної пухирчатки

Disorder

Appearance of Lesion

Oral Involvement

Itching

Nikolsky Sign

Prognosis

Bullous pemphigoid

Tense bullae that develop on normal-appearing or erythematous skin or urticarial-appearing plaques

Rare, with small blisters

Common

Usually negative

Usually good; occasionally fatal in older adults

Pemphigus vulgaris

Flaccid bullae of various sizes

Often shearing off of skin or mucosa, leaving painful erosions

Typically starts in the mouth

Absent

Positive

Mortality 10% with treatment; higher without treatment

