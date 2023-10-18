Як відрізнити бульозний пемфігоїд від вульгарної пухирчатки
Disorder
Appearance of Lesion
Oral Involvement
Itching
Nikolsky Sign
Prognosis
Bullous pemphigoid
Tense bullae that develop on normal-appearing or erythematous skin or urticarial-appearing plaques
Rare, with small blisters
Common
Usually negative
Usually good; occasionally fatal in older adults
Flaccid bullae of various sizes
Often shearing off of skin or mucosa, leaving painful erosions
Typically starts in the mouth
Absent
Positive
Mortality ≤ 10% with treatment; higher without treatment