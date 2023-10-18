skip to main content
Прямі судинорозширювальні засоби для лікування гіпертензії

Medication

Selected Adverse Effects*

Comments

Hydralazine

Positive antinuclear antibody test, drug-induced lupus (rare at recommended doses)

Augments vasodilating effects of other vasodilating medication

Minoxidil

Sodium and water retention, hypertrichosis; possibly new or worsening pleural and pericardial effusions

Reserved for severe, refractory hypertension

* Both medications may cause headache, tachycardia, and fluid retention and may precipitate angina in patients with coronary artery disease.

