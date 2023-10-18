Прямі судинорозширювальні засоби для лікування гіпертензії
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects*
Comments
Hydralazine
Positive antinuclear antibody test, drug-induced lupus (rare at recommended doses)
Augments vasodilating effects of other vasodilating medication
Minoxidil
Sodium and water retention, hypertrichosis; possibly new or worsening pleural and pericardial effusions
Reserved for severe, refractory hypertension
* Both medications may cause headache, tachycardia, and fluid retention and may precipitate angina in patients with coronary artery disease.