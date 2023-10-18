Диференційний діагноз стафілококового синдрому ошпареної шкіри (ССОШ) і токсичного епідермального некролізу (ТЕН)
Feature
SSSS
TEN
Patients affected
Infants, young children, and adults who are immunocompromised
Older adults
Patient history
Recent staphylococcal infection
Medication use
Level of epidermal cleavage (blister formation)*
Within the granular cell (outermost) layer of the epidermis
Between the epidermis and dermis or at the level of the basal cell
* Determined by Tzanck test or by a frozen section of a fresh specimen.