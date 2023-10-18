skip to main content
Диференційний діагноз стафілококового синдрому ошпареної шкіри (ССОШ) і токсичного епідермального некролізу (ТЕН)

Feature

SSSS

TEN

Patients affected

Infants, young children, and adults who are immunocompromised

Older adults

Patient history

Recent staphylococcal infection

Medication use

Level of epidermal cleavage (blister formation)*

Within the granular cell (outermost) layer of the epidermis

Between the epidermis and dermis or at the level of the basal cell

* Determined by Tzanck test or by a frozen section of a fresh specimen.

