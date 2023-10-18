Диференціація епіглотиту від крупа
Feature
Epiglottitis
Croup*
Onset
Acute and fulminant in children
More gradual
Age
Commonly, 2–8 years (particularly if not vaccinated against Haemophilus influenzae type B) and adults
Commonly, 6–36 months
Barking cough
Uncommon
Characteristic
Epiglottis
Edematous and cherry red
May be erythematous
Neck x-ray findings
Enlarged epiglottis (thumb sign) and distention of the hypopharynx
Subglottic narrowing (steeple sign) and a normal-sized epiglottis
* Also called viral laryngotracheal bronchitis.