MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Диференціація епіглотиту від крупа

Feature

Epiglottitis

Croup*

Onset

Acute and fulminant in children

More gradual

Age

Commonly, 2–8 years (particularly if not vaccinated against Haemophilus influenzae type B) and adults

Commonly, 6–36 months

Barking cough

Uncommon

Characteristic

Epiglottis

Edematous and cherry red

May be erythematous

Neck x-ray findings

Enlarged epiglottis (thumb sign) and distention of the hypopharynx

Subglottic narrowing (steeple sign) and a normal-sized epiglottis

* Also called viral laryngotracheal bronchitis.

