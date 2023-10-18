Відмінності між судинними когнітивними порушеннями, деменцією та хворобою Альцгеймера
Clinical Evaluation
Vascular Cognitive Impairment and Dementia
Alzheimer Disease
History of present illness
Stepwise progression in cognition after multiple infarcts
Subcortical ischemic vascular disease with slow progression
Slow deterioration of cognition
Past medical history/
Family history
Cerebrovascular risk factors or disease
Coronary artery disease
Peripheral vascular disease
Alzheimer disease
Mental status
Variable, depending on location of ischemic damage
Subtle decline in executive function due to subcortical ischemic vascular disease
Memory impairment typical of Alzheimer disease (eg, forgets rapidly, misses environmental and social cues)
Neurologic findings
Focal deficits, gait disturbances
Impaired mental status; otherwise normal until disease progresses
Cardiovascular findings
Findings related to cardiovascular risk factors (eg, skin changes in the legs due to peripheral artery disease, pitting edema due to heart failure, irregular heart rhythm due to atrial fibrillation, hypertension)
Usually normal
Laboratory tests needed
Measurement of hemoglobin A1C and lipids, which are elevated
ECG to check for atrial fibrillation
Routine laboratory tests to check for reversible dementia (comprehensive metabolic panel, CBC,TSH,vitamin B12 level, fluorescent treponemal antibody absorption) to rule out other possible causes of cognitive impairment
MRI/CT
Focal infarcts in specific brain areas critical for cognition and behavior,, confluent white matter changes
In pure vascular cognitive impairment and dementia, relative preservation of hippocampal volume
Hippocampal, temporal, parietal, and frontal atrophy
FDG-PET
Multifocal hypometabolism varying by location of vascular brain damage
Hypometabolism in parietal, temporal, and later on in frontal lobes with sparing of primary motor-sensory cortex
Biomarkers
None
Amyloid-beta or phosphorylated tau detected in CSF or by PET
CBC = complete blood cell count; CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; ECG = electrocardiography; FDG-PET = fludeoxyglucose positron emission tomography; PET = positron emission tomography; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.
Adapted from Wong EC, Chui HC: Vascular cognitive impairment and dementia. Continuum (Minneap Minn) 28 (3):750–780, 2022. doi: 10.1212/CON.0000000000001124