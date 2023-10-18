skip to main content
Фактори харчування, що можуть погіршити перебіг діареї

Dietary Factor

Source

Caffeine

Coffee, tea, cola, over-the-counter headache remedies

Fructose (in quantities surpassing the gut’s absorptive capacity)

Apple juice, pear juice, grapes, honey, dates, nuts, figs, soft drinks (especially fruit flavored), prunes

Hexitols, sorbitol, and mannitol

Sugar-free gum, mints, sweet cherries, prunes

Lactose

Milk, ice cream, frozen yogurt, yogurt, soft cheeses

Magnesium

Magnesium-containing antacids

Adapted from Bayless T: Chronic diarrhea: Newly appreciated syndromes. Hosp Pract (Off Ed) 24(1):117–135, 1989. doi: 10.1080/21548331.1989.11703646; used with permission.

