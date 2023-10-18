Фактори харчування, що можуть погіршити перебіг діареї
Dietary Factor
Source
Caffeine
Coffee, tea, cola, over-the-counter headache remedies
Fructose (in quantities surpassing the gut’s absorptive capacity)
Apple juice, pear juice, grapes, honey, dates, nuts, figs, soft drinks (especially fruit flavored), prunes
Hexitols, sorbitol, and mannitol
Sugar-free gum, mints, sweet cherries, prunes
Lactose
Milk, ice cream, frozen yogurt, yogurt, soft cheeses
Magnesium
Magnesium-containing antacids
Adapted from Bayless T: Chronic diarrhea: Newly appreciated syndromes. Hosp Pract (Off Ed) 24(1):117–135, 1989. doi: 10.1080/21548331.1989.11703646; used with permission.