Діагностичні особливості Плазмодія Види в мазках крові

Characteristic

Plasmodium vivax*

Plasmodium falciparum

Plasmodium malariae

Infected red blood cells (RBCs) enlarged

Yes

No

No

Schüffner dots‡

Yes

No

No

Maurer dots or clefts

No

Yes§

No

Multiple infections in RBCs

Rare

Yes

No

Rings with 2 chromatin dots

Rare

Frequent

No

Crescentic gametocytes

No

Yes

No

Bayonet or band trophozoites

No

No

Yes

Schizonts present in peripheral blood

Yes

Rare

Yes

Number of merozoites per schizont (mean [range])

16 (12–24)

12 (8–24)¶

8 (6–12)

* Red blood cells (RBCs) infected with P. ovale are fimbriated, oval, and slightly enlarged; the parasites otherwise resemble P. vivax.

P. knowlesi is morphologically similar to P. malaria and has been confused with it. P. knowlesi should be considered in patients with malaria acquired in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia.

‡ Schüffner dots are best seen when the blood smear is stained with Giemsa stain.

§ This feature is not always visible.

¶ Schizonts are trapped in viscera and usually are not present in peripheral blood.

