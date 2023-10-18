Діагностичні особливості Плазмодія Види в мазках крові
Characteristic
Plasmodium vivax*
Plasmodium falciparum
Plasmodium malariae†
Infected red blood cells (RBCs) enlarged
Yes
No
No
Schüffner dots‡
Yes
No
No
Maurer dots or clefts
No
Yes§
No
Multiple infections in RBCs
Rare
Yes
No
Rings with 2 chromatin dots
Rare
Frequent
No
Crescentic gametocytes
No
Yes
No
Bayonet or band trophozoites
No
No
Yes
Schizonts present in peripheral blood
Yes
Rare
Yes
Number of merozoites per schizont (mean [range])
16 (12–24)
12 (8–24)¶
8 (6–12)
* Red blood cells (RBCs) infected with P. ovale are fimbriated, oval, and slightly enlarged; the parasites otherwise resemble P. vivax.
† P. knowlesi is morphologically similar to P. malaria and has been confused with it. P. knowlesi should be considered in patients with malaria acquired in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia.
‡ Schüffner dots are best seen when the blood smear is stained with Giemsa stain.
§ This feature is not always visible.
¶ Schizonts are trapped in viscera and usually are not present in peripheral blood.