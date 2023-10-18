Діагностичні критерії цукрового діабету та порушення регуляції обміну глюкози*
Test
Normal
Impaired Glucose Regulation
Diabetes
FPG (mg/dL [mmol/L])
< 100 (< 5.6)
100–125 (5.6–6.9)
≥ 126 (≥ 7.0)
OGTT (mg/dL [mmol/L])
< 140 (< 7.8)
140–199 (7.8–11.0)
≥ 200 (≥ 11.1)
HbA1C (%)
< 5.7
5.7–6.4
≥ 6.5
Random glucose (mg/dL [mmol/L])
< 200 (< 11.1)
—
> 200 (> 11.1) in a patient with symptoms
FPG = fasting plasma glucose; HbA1C = glycosylated hemoglobin; OGTT = oral glucose tolerance test, 2-hour glucose level.