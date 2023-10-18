skip to main content
Діагностичні критерії цукрового діабету та порушення регуляції обміну глюкози*

Test

Normal

Impaired Glucose Regulation

Diabetes

FPG (mg/dL [mmol/L])

< 100 (< 5.6)

100–125 (5.6–6.9)

126 (7.0)

OGTT (mg/dL [mmol/L])

< 140 (< 7.8)

140–199 (7.8–11.0)

200 ( 11.1)

HbA1C (%)

< 5.7

5.7–6.4

≥ 6.5

Random glucose (mg/dL [mmol/L])

< 200 (< 11.1)

> 200 (> 11.1) in a patient with symptoms

* See also American Diabetes Association: Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes. Diabetes Care 46 (Supplement 1): S1–S291, 2023.

FPG = fasting plasma glucose; HbA1C = glycosylated hemoglobin; OGTT = oral glucose tolerance test, 2-hour glucose level.

