Діагностика нейрофіброматозу
Type
Criteria
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)
If the patient has a parent diagnosed with NF1 and meets at least 1 of the criteria below, the diagnosis of NF1 is made.
If the patient does not have a parent diagnosed with NF1, ≥ 2 of the following must be present:
NF2-related schwannomatosis (NF2)
1 of the following:
OR
Major criteria (2 of the following):
OR
One major criterion and 2 of the following minor criteria:
Non-NF2 schwannomatosis (schwannomatosis)
SMARCB1- and LZTR1-related schwannomatosis (1 of the following):
22q-related schwannomatosis (all of the following):
Schwannomatosis not otherwise specified (both of the following, no genetic testing done):
* These criteria can be counted twice (ie, 2 distinct schwannomas count as 2 minor criteria).
† Multiple meningiomas qualify as major criteria.
‡ These criteria can be counted only once (ie, bilateral cortical cataracts count as 1 minor criterion).
