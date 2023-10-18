Віхи розвитку*
Age
Behavior
Birth
Sleeps much of the time
Sucks
Clears airway
Responds with crying to discomforts and intrusions
4 weeks
Brings hands toward eyes and mouth
Moves head from side to side when lying on stomach
Eyes follow an object moved in an arc about 15 cm above face to the midline
Responds to a noise in some way (eg, startling, crying, quieting)
May turn toward familiar sounds and voices
Focuses on a face
6 weeks
Regards objects in the line of vision
Begins to smile when spoken to
Lies flat on abdomen
Head lags when pulled to a sitting position
3 months
Holds head steady on sitting
Raises head 45° when lying on stomach
Opens and shuts hands
Pushes down when feet are placed on a flat surface
Swings at and reaches for dangling toys
Follows an object moved in an arc above face from one side to the other
Watches faces intently
Smiles at sound of caretaker’s voice
Vocalizes sounds
5–6 months
Holds head steady when upright
Sits with support
Rolls over, usually from stomach to back
Reaches for objects
Recognizes people at a distance
Listens intently to human voices
Smiles spontaneously
Squeals in delight
Babbles to toys
7 months
Sits without support
Bears some weight on legs when held upright
Transfers objects from hand to hand
Holds own bottle
Looks for dropped object
Responds to own name
Responds to being told “no”
Combines vowels and consonants to babble
Moves body with excitement in anticipation of playing
Plays peekaboo
9 months
Sits well
Crawls or creeps on hands and knees
Pulls self up to standing position
Works to get a toy that is out of reach; objects if toy is taken away
Gets into a sitting position from stomach
Stands holding on to someone or something
Says "Mama" or "Dada" indiscriminately
12 months
Walks by holding furniture (“cruising”) or others' hands
May walk 1 or 2 steps without support
Stands for a few moments at a time
Says "Dada" and "Mama" to the appropriate person
Drinks from a cup
Claps hands and waves bye-bye
Speaks several words
18 months
Walks well
Can climb stairs holding on
Draws a vertical stroke
Makes a tower of 4 cubes
Turns several book pages at a time
Speaks about 10 words
Pulls toys on strings
Partially feeds self
2–2½ years
Runs well/with coordination
Climbs on furniture
Jumps
Climbs up and down stairs without help
Handles a spoon well
Turns single book pages
Makes a tower of 7 cubes
Opens doors
Scribbles in a circular pattern
Puts on simple clothing
Makes 2- or 3-word sentences
Verbalizes toilet needs
3 years
Mature gait in walking
Rides a tricycle
Favors using one hand over the other
Copies a circle
Dresses well except for buttons and laces
Counts to 10 and uses plurals
Recognizes at least 3 colors
Questions constantly
Feeds self well
Can take care of toilet needs (in about half of children)
4 years
Alternates feet going up and down stairs
Throws a ball overhand
Hops on 1 foot
Copies a cross
Dresses self
Washes hands and face
5 years
Skips
Catches a bounced ball
Copies a triangle
Draws a person in 6 parts
Knows 4 colors
Dresses and undresses without help
6 years
Walks along a straight line from heel to toe
Writes name
* The sequence is fairly consistent, but the timing of milestones varies; times above represent median values.