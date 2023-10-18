Аномалії розвитку кута передньої камери, що викликають глаукому: класифікація на основі механізмів обструкції відтоку вологи*
Mechanism
Disorders
High insertion of peripheral iris
Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome
Peters anomaly
Incomplete development of trabecular meshwork or the Schlemm canal
Congenital (infantile) glaucoma
Glaucomas associated with other developmental abnormalities (eg, aniridia with congenital onset of glaucoma)
Fine strands that contract to close angle
Aniridia (juvenile onset of glaucoma)
* Clinical examples cited; not an inclusive list of the glaucomas.
Adapted from Ritch R, Shields MB, Krupin T: The Glaucomas, ed. 2. St. Louis, Mosby, 1996, p. 720; with permission.