skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Аномалії розвитку кута передньої камери, що викликають глаукому: класифікація на основі механізмів обструкції відтоку вологи*

Mechanism

Disorders

High insertion of peripheral iris

Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome

Peters anomaly

Incomplete development of trabecular meshwork or the Schlemm canal

Congenital (infantile) glaucoma

Glaucomas associated with other developmental abnormalities (eg, aniridia with congenital onset of glaucoma)

Fine strands that contract to close angle

Aniridia (juvenile onset of glaucoma)

* Clinical examples cited; not an inclusive list of the glaucomas.

Adapted from Ritch R, Shields MB, Krupin T: The Glaucomas, ed. 2. St. Louis, Mosby, 1996, p. 720; with permission.

Серед цих тем