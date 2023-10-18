Визначення відповіді на лікування злоякісних новоутворень
Term
Definition
Cure
Long-term absence of symptoms or signs of a disease, although patients who appear to be cured may still have cancer cells that could eventually cause recurrence
Complete remission (complete response)
No evidence of cancer
Partial response
Substantial (usually > 50%) reduction in size of a cancer
Stable disease
Neither improving nor worsening
Disease-free survival
Interval between achieving a complete remission and recurrence or death, whichever occurs first
Progression-free interval
Time from start of treatment (or random assignment in a randomized trial) to progression
Overall survival
Time from diagnosis or start of therapy to death