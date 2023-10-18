skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Визначення відповіді на лікування злоякісних новоутворень

Term

Definition

Cure

Long-term absence of symptoms or signs of a disease, although patients who appear to be cured may still have cancer cells that could eventually cause recurrence

Complete remission (complete response)

No evidence of cancer

Partial response

Substantial (usually > 50%) reduction in size of a cancer

Stable disease

Neither improving nor worsening

Disease-free survival

Interval between achieving a complete remission and recurrence or death, whichever occurs first

Progression-free interval

Time from start of treatment (or random assignment in a randomized trial) to progression

Overall survival

Time from diagnosis or start of therapy to death

