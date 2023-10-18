skip to main content
Критерії визначення ексудативних плевральних випотів

Test

Exudate

Sensitivity (%)

Specificity (%)

Light’s criteria ( 1 of the following 3):

98

77

  • Fluid LDH*

2/3 ULN for serum LDH

66

100

  • Pleural fluid:serum total protein ratio

0.5

91

89

  • Pleural fluid:serum LDH ratio

0.6

93

82

Fluid total protein

3 g/dL (30 g/L)

90

90

Fluid cholesterol

60 mg/dL (1.55 mmol/L)

43 mg/dL (1.11 mmol/L)

54

75

92

80

Pleural fluid:serum cholesterol ratio

0.3

89

71

Serum protein – pleural fluid protein†

3.1 g/dL (31 g/L)

87

92

* Correction for increase in LDH due to red blood cell lysis = measured LDH 0.0012 × red blood cell count/mcL.

† Preferred test for patients who are prescribed diuretics after development of effusion if Light’s exudative criteria are met, but none of the biochemical measurements are > 15% above the cutoff levels for Light’s criteria.

LDH = lactate dehydrogenase; ULN = upper limit of normal.

Data modified from Light RW: Clinical practice: Pleural effusion. N Engl J Med 346:1971–1977, 2002. doi:10.1056/NEJMcp010731

