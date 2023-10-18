Критерії визначення ексудативних плевральних випотів
Test
Exudate
Sensitivity (%)
Specificity (%)
Light’s criteria (≥ 1 of the following 3):
98
77
≥ 2/3 ULN for serum LDH
66
100
≥ 0.5
91
89
≥ 0.6
93
82
Fluid total protein
≥ 3 g/dL (30 g/L)
90
90
Fluid cholesterol
≥ 60 mg/dL (1.55 mmol/L)
≥ 43 mg/dL (1.11 mmol/L)
54
75
92
80
Pleural fluid:serum cholesterol ratio
≥ 0.3
89
71
Serum protein – pleural fluid protein†
≤ 3.1 g/dL (31 g/L)
87
92
* Correction for increase in LDH due to red blood cell lysis = measured LDH − 0.0012 × red blood cell count/mcL.
† Preferred test for patients who are prescribed diuretics after development of effusion if Light’s exudative criteria are met, but none of the biochemical measurements are > 15% above the cutoff levels for Light’s criteria.
LDH = lactate dehydrogenase; ULN = upper limit of normal.
Data modified from Light RW: Clinical practice: Pleural effusion. N Engl J Med 346:1971–1977, 2002. doi:10.1056/NEJMcp010731