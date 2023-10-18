skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Техніки СЛР для медичних працівників

Age Group

One-Rescuer CPR*

Two-Rescuer CPR

Breath Size

Adults and adolescents

Cycles of 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)

Depth of compressions 5–6 cm; allow complete chest recoil between compressions

Cycles of 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each over a pause of 3–4 seconds) OR 1 breath every 6 seconds*

If an advanced airway (SGA or ETT) is used, asynchronous ventilation of 1 breath every 6 seconds, with continuous compressions

Each breath 500–600 mL (caution against hyperventilation)

Children (1 year–puberty)†

Cycles of 30 compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)

Depth of compression is 5 cm or ⅓ the anterior-posterior diameter of the chest;allow for complete chest recoil between compressions

Cycles of 15 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)

If an advanced airway (SGA or ETT) is used, ventilations should be done at a rate of 20–30 per minute, without pausing compressions

Smaller breaths than for adults (enough to make chest rise)

Infants (< 1 year, excluding newborns)

Cycles of 30 compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)

Depth of compressions should be 4 cm or 1/3 the anterior-posterior diameter of the chest; allow for complete recoil between compressions.

Cycles of 15 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)

If an advanced airway (SGA or ETT) is used, ventilations should be done at a rate of 30 per minute, without pausing compressions

Small breath, just enough to see chest rise

* For lay rescuer, compression-only CPR is recommended in adults if the rescuer is unwilling or unable to provide mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths.

† Puberty is defined as the appearance of breasts in females and axillary hair in males.

ETT = endotracheal tube; SGA = supraglottic airway.

Серед цих тем