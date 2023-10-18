Техніки СЛР для медичних працівників
Age Group
One-Rescuer CPR*
Two-Rescuer CPR
Breath Size
Adults and adolescents
Cycles of 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)
Depth of compressions 5–6 cm; allow complete chest recoil between compressions
Cycles of 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each over a pause of 3–4 seconds) OR 1 breath every 6 seconds*
If an advanced airway (SGA or ETT) is used, asynchronous ventilation of 1 breath every 6 seconds, with continuous compressions
Each breath 500–600 mL (caution against hyperventilation)
Children (1 year–puberty)†
Cycles of 30 compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)
Depth of compression is 5 cm or ⅓ the anterior-posterior diameter of the chest;allow for complete chest recoil between compressions
Cycles of 15 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)
If an advanced airway (SGA or ETT) is used, ventilations should be done at a rate of 20–30 per minute, without pausing compressions
Smaller breaths than for adults (enough to make chest rise)
Infants (< 1 year, excluding newborns)
Cycles of 30 compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)
Depth of compressions should be 4 cm or 1/3 the anterior-posterior diameter of the chest; allow for complete recoil between compressions.
Cycles of 15 chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, followed by 2 breaths (1 second each)
If an advanced airway (SGA or ETT) is used, ventilations should be done at a rate of 30 per minute, without pausing compressions
Small breath, just enough to see chest rise
* For lay rescuer, compression-only CPR is recommended in adults if the rescuer is unwilling or unable to provide mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths.
† Puberty is defined as the appearance of breasts in females and axillary hair in males.
ETT = endotracheal tube; SGA = supraglottic airway.