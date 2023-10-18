Ускладнення ентерального харчування
Complication
Effects
Comments
Tube-related
Presence of tube
Damage to the nose, pharynx, or esophagus
Sinusitis
The tube, particularly if large, can irritate tissues, causing them to erode.
Sinus ostia can become blocked.
Blockage of tube lumen
Inadequate feeding
Thick feedings or pills can block the lumen, particularly of small tubes. Sometimes blockages can be dissolved by instilling a solution of pancreatic enzymes or other commercial products. Flushing the tube with water routinely reduces risk of clogs.
Misplacement of a nasogastric tube intracranially
Brain trauma, infection
A tube may be misplaced intracranially if the cribriform plate is disrupted by severe facial trauma.
Misplacement of a nasogastric or orogastric tube in the tracheobronchial tree
Pneumonia
Responsive patients immediately cough and gag. Obtunded patients have few immediate symptoms.
If misplacement is not recognized, feedings enter the lungs, causing pneumonia.
Dislodgement of a gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube
Peritonitis
After being dislodged, a tube may be replaced into the peritoneal cavity. If tubes were originally placed using invasive techniques, replacement is more difficult and more likely to cause complications.
Formula-related
Intolerance of one of the formula’s main nutrient components
Diarrhea, gastrointestinal discomfort,* nausea, vomiting, mesenteric ischemia (occasionally)
Intolerance occurs in up to 20% of all patients and in 50% of patients who are critically ill. Intolerance is more common with bolus feedings.
Osmotic diarrhea
Frequent, loose stools
Sorbitol, often contained in liquid medication preparations given through feeding tubes, can exacerbate diarrhea.
Nutrient imbalances
Electrolyte disturbances, hyperglycemia, volume overload, hyperosmolarity
Body weight and blood levels of electrolytes, glucose, magnesium, and phosphate should be frequently monitored (daily during the first week).
Other
Reflux of tube feedings or difficulty with oropharyngeal secretions
Aspiration
If patients have either of these conditions, aspiration may occur even though tubes are placed correctly and the head of the bed is elevated.
* Gastrointestinal discomfort may have other causes, including reduced compliance of the stomach due to shrinkage caused by lack of feeding, distention due to volume of feeding, and decreased gastric emptying due to dysfunction of the pylorus.