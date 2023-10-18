Часті порушення зіниці
Finding
Explanation
Asymmetry of 1–2 mm between pupils, preserved light responses, and no symptoms
Normal variant (physiologic anisocoria)
Asymmetry, impaired light responses, and preserved response to accommodation (light-near dissociation or Argyll Robertson pupil)
Neurosyphilis (possibly)
Bilateral constriction
Opioids
Miotic eye drops for glaucoma (most common; causing unilateral constriction if single eye is dosed)
Pontine hemorrhage (damaging the central sympathetic pathways that dilate pupils)
Organophosphate or cholinergic toxins
Bilateral dilation with preserved light reflexes
Hyperadrenergic states (eg, withdrawal syndromes, drugs such as sympathomimetics or cocaine, thyrotoxicosis)
Bilateral dilation with impaired direct light response
Mydriatic eye drops* such as sympathomimetics (eg, phenylephrine) and cycloplegics (eg, cyclopentolate, tropicamide, homatropine, atropine)
Brain herniation
Hypoxic or ischemic encephalopathy
Unilateral dilation with afferent pupillary defect
Lesions of the eye, retina, or 2nd cranial (optic) nerve
Unilateral dilation with efferent pupillary defect
Third cranial (oculomotor) nerve palsies, often due to compression (eg, due to aneurysm of the posterior communicating artery or to transtentorial herniation)
Iris trauma (also irregular pupil)
Mydriatic eye drops*
Unilateral dilation with minimal or slow direct and consensual light reflexes and pupil constriction in response to accommodation
Tonic (Adie) pupil†
* Transtentorial herniation and use of mydriatic eye drops can often be distinguished by instilling a drop of pilocarpine ocular solution into the dilated pupil; no constriction in response suggests mydriatic eye drops.
† Tonic (Adie) pupil is permanent but nonprogressive abnormal dilation of the pupil due to damage of the ciliary ganglion. It typically occurs in women aged 20 to 40. Onset is usually sudden. The only findings are slight blurring of vision, impaired dark adaptation, and sometimes absent deep tendon reflexes.