MSD Довідник
Рекомендації зі скринінгу на колоректальний рак від Американської колегії гастроентерологів (ACG) та Робочої групи з профілактичних послуг США (USPSTF)

Parameter

ACG Recommendation

USPSTF Recommendation

Age

Age 45 to 49

Conditional recommendation to screen

Grade B recommendation to screen

Age 50 to 75

Strong recommendation to screen

Grade A recommendation to screen

Age ≥ 75

Conditional recommendation to screen

Grade C recommendation to screen, up to age 85

Test

Colonoscopy

Every 10 years (preferred screening test)

Every 10 years*

Fecal immunochemical test (FIT)

Every year (a first-line screening test)

FIT or high-sensitivity guaiac fecal occult blood test every year

Flexible sigmoidoscopy

Every 5 to 10 years (alternative screening test)

Every 5 years (or every 10 years plus yearly FIT)

Fecal DNA testing

Every 3 years (alternative screening test)

Every 1 to 3 years

CT colonography

Every 5 years (alternative screening test)

Every 5 years

Video capsule endoscopy

Every 5 years (alternative screening test)

No recommendation

Septin 9 assay

Not recommended for screening

No recommendation

* Colonoscopy is recommended if any of the other tests are abnormal; they do not replace colonoscopy entirely.

