Рекомендації зі скринінгу на колоректальний рак від Американської колегії гастроентерологів (ACG) та Робочої групи з профілактичних послуг США (USPSTF)
Parameter
ACG Recommendation
USPSTF Recommendation
Age
Age 45 to 49
Conditional recommendation to screen
Grade B recommendation to screen
Age 50 to 75
Strong recommendation to screen
Grade A recommendation to screen
Age ≥ 75
Conditional recommendation to screen
Grade C recommendation to screen, up to age 85
Test
Colonoscopy
Every 10 years (preferred screening test)
Every 10 years*
Fecal immunochemical test (FIT)
Every year (a first-line screening test)
FIT or high-sensitivity guaiac fecal occult blood test every year
Flexible sigmoidoscopy
Every 5 to 10 years (alternative screening test)
Every 5 years (or every 10 years plus yearly FIT)
Fecal DNA testing
Every 3 years (alternative screening test)
Every 1 to 3 years
CT colonography
Every 5 years (alternative screening test)
Every 5 years
Video capsule endoscopy
Every 5 years (alternative screening test)
No recommendation
Septin 9 assay
Not recommended for screening
No recommendation
* Colonoscopy is recommended if any of the other tests are abnormal; they do not replace colonoscopy entirely.
Data from the ACG's 2021 clinical guidelines for colorectal cancer screening and the USPSTF's 2021 recommendation statement for screening for colorectal cancer.