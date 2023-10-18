Підказки щодо захворювань у пацієнтів похилого віку
Organ or System
Symptom
Possible Causes
Skin
Itching
Allergic reaction, cancer, dry skin, hyperthyroidism, jaundice, lice, scabies, uremia
Head
Headaches
Anxiety, cervical osteoarthritis, depression, giant cell arteritis, subdural hematoma, tumors
Eyes
Glare from lights at night
Cataracts, glaucoma
Loss of central vision
Macular degeneration
Loss of near vision (presbyopia)
Decreased accommodation of the lens
Loss of peripheral vision
Glaucoma, retinal detachment, stroke
Pain
Giant cell arteritis, glaucoma
Ears
Hearing loss
Vestibular schwannoma (acoustic neuroma), cerumen, foreign body in the external canal, ototoxicity due to use of medications (eg, aminoglycosides, aspirin, furosemide), Paget disease, presbycusis, trauma due to noise, tumor of the cerebellopontine angle, viral infection
Loss of high-frequency range,often difficulty understanding speech
Presbycusis (usually caused by age-related changes in the cochlea)
Mouth
Burning mouth
Pernicious anemia, stomatitis
Denture pain
Dentures that fit poorly, oral cancer
Dry mouth (xerostomia)
Systemic rheumatic diseases (eg, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus), dehydration, medications (eg, antidepressants including tricyclic antidepressants, antihistamines, anti hypertensives, diuretics), psychoactive medications or illicit drugs, salivary gland damage due to infection or to radiation therapy for head and neck tumors
Limited tongue motion
Oral cancer, stroke
Loss of taste
Adrenal insufficiency, medications (eg, antihistamines, antidepressants), infection of the mouth or nose, nasopharyngeal tumor, radiation therapy, smoking, xerostomia
Throat
Dysphagia
Anxiety, cancer, esophageal stricture, foreign body, Schatzki ring, stroke, Zenker diverticulum
Voice changes
Hypothyroidism, recurrent laryngeal nerve dysfunction, vocal cord tumor
Neck
Pain
Cervical arthritis, carotid or vertebral artery dissection, polymyalgia rheumatica
Chest
Dyspnea during exertion
Cancer, COPD, functional decline, heart failure, infection
Paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea
Gastroesophageal reflux, heart failure
Pain
Angina pectoris, anxiety, aortic dissection, costochondritis, esophageal motility disorders, gastroesophageal reflux, herpes zoster, myocardial infarction, myocarditis, pericarditis, pleural effusion, pleuritis, pneumonia, pneumothorax
Gastrointestinal
Constipation with no other symptoms
Colorectal cancer, dehydration, medications or illicit drugs (eg, aluminum-containing antacids, medications with anticholinergic effects, iron supplements, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants), hypercalcemia (eg, due to hyperparathyroidism), hypokalemia, hypothyroidism, inadequate exercise, laxative abuse, low-fiber diet
Constipation with pain, vomiting, and intermittent diarrhea
Fecal impaction, bowel obstruction
Fecal incontinence
Cerebral dysfunction, fecal impaction, malabsorption, ischemic colitis, intestinal tumors, rectal cancer, spinal cord lesions
Lower abdominal pain (crampy, sudden onset)
Diverticulitis, gastroenteritis, ischemic colitis, obstruction
Postprandial abdominal pain (2–3 hours after eating, lasting 1–3 hours)
Chronic intestinal ischemia
Rectal bleeding
Colon angiodysplasia, colorectal cancer, diverticulosis, hemorrhoids, ischemic colitis
Genitourinary
Frequency, dribbling, hesitancy, weak stream
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, constipation, medications or illicit drugs (eg, antihistamines, opioids), prostate cancer, urinary retention, urinary tract infection
Dysuria with or without fever
Prostatitis, urinary tract infection
Polyuria
Diabetes insipidus (decrease in antidiuretic hormone action), diabetes mellitus, diuretics
Incontinence
Cystitis, functional decline, normal-pressure hydrocephalus, spinal cord dysfunction, stroke, urinary retention or overflow, urinary tract infection
Musculoskeletal
Back pain
Abdominal aortic aneurysm, compression fractures, infection, metastatic cancer, multiple myeloma, osteoarthritis, Paget disease, pyelonephritis, spinal stenosis
Proximal muscle pain
Myopathies, polymyalgia rheumatica, use of statins
Extremities
Leg pain
Intermittent claudication, night cramps, osteoarthritis, radiculopathy (eg, disk herniation, lumbar stenosis), restless legs syndrome
Swollen ankles
If swelling is bilateral, heart failure, hypoalbuminemia, or renal insufficiency; if unilateral or bilateral, venous insufficiency
Neurologic
Change in mental status with fever
Delirium, encephalitis, meningitis, sepsis
Change in mental status without fever
Acute illness, cognitive dysfunction, fecal impaction, delirium, depression, medications or illicit drugs, psychiatric disorders, urinary retention
Clumsiness in tasks requiring fine motor coordination (eg, buttoning shirt)
Arthritis, parkinsonism, spondylotic cervical myelopathy, intention tremor
Excessive sweating during meals
Autonomic neuropathy
Fall without loss of consciousness
Bradycardia, drop attack, neuropathy, orthostatic hypotension, postural instability, tachycardia, transient ischemic attack, vision impairment
Hesitant gait with intention tremor
Parkinson disease
Numbness with tingling in fingers
Carpal tunnel syndrome, peripheral neuropathy, spondylotic cervical myelopathy
Sleep disturbances
Anxiety, circadian rhythm disturbances, depression, medications or illicit drugs, pain, parkinsonism, periodic limb movement disorder, sleep apnea, urinary frequency
Syncope
Aortic stenosis, cardiac arrhythmia, hypoglycemia, orthostatic hypotension (especially medication-related), seizure
Transient interference with speech, muscle strength, sensation, or vision
Transient ischemic attack
Tremor
Alcohol use disorder, central nervous system disorder (eg, cerebellar disorders, poststroke), essential tremor, hyperthyroidism, parkinsonism