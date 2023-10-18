skip to main content
Клінічні стадії хронічної лімфоцитарної лейкемії*

Classification and Stage

Description

Rai

Stage 0

Absolute lymphocytosis of > 10,000/mcL (> 10 × 109/L) in blood and 30% lymphocytes in bone marrow

Stage I

Stage 0 plus enlarged lymph nodes

Stage II

Stage 0 plus hepatomegaly or splenomegaly

Stage III

Stage 0 plus anemia with hemoglobin < 11 g/dL (< 110 g/L)

Stage IV

Stage 0 plus thrombocytopenia with platelet counts <100,000/mcL (< 100 × 109/L)

Binet

Stage A

Absolute lymphocytosis of > 10,000/mcL (> 10 × 109/L) in blood and 30% lymphocytes in bone marrow

Hemoglobin 10 g/dL ( ≥ 100 g/L)

Platelets 100,000/mcL (≥ 100 × 109/L)

2 involved sites*

Stage B

As for stage A, but 3–5 involved sites

Stage C

As for stage A or B, but hemoglobin < 10 g/dL (< 100 g/L) or platelets < 100,000/mcL (100 × 109/L)

* Sites considered: Cervical, axillary, and inguinal lymph nodes; liver; and spleen.

