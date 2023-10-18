Клінічні стадії хронічної лімфоцитарної лейкемії*
Classification and Stage
Description
Rai
Stage 0
Absolute lymphocytosis of > 10,000/mcL (> 10 × 109/L) in blood and ≥ 30% lymphocytes in bone marrow
Stage I
Stage 0 plus enlarged lymph nodes
Stage II
Stage 0 plus hepatomegaly or splenomegaly
Stage III
Stage 0 plus anemia with hemoglobin < 11 g/dL (< 110 g/L)
Stage IV
Stage 0 plus thrombocytopenia with platelet counts <100,000/mcL (< 100 × 109/L)
Binet
Stage A
Absolute lymphocytosis of > 10,000/mcL (> 10 × 109/L) in blood and ≥ 30% lymphocytes in bone marrow
Hemoglobin ≥ 10 g/dL ( ≥ 100 g/L)
Platelets ≥100,000/mcL (≥ 100 × 109/L)
≤ 2 involved sites*
Stage B
As for stage A, but 3–5 involved sites
Stage C
As for stage A or B, but hemoglobin < 10 g/dL (< 100 g/L) or platelets < 100,000/mcL (100 × 109/L)
* Sites considered: Cervical, axillary, and inguinal lymph nodes; liver; and spleen.