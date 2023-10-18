Класифікація сифілісу
Stage
Description
Symptoms and Signs
Acquired
Primary
Contagious
Chancre (a small, usually painless skin sore), regional lymphadenopathy
Secondary
Contagious
Occurs weeks to months after the primary stage
Rash (which may be confused with those due to several other disorders), sores on mucous membranes, hair loss, fever, many other symptoms
Latent
Asymptomatic; generally not contagious
May persist indefinitely or be followed by late-stage disease
Early latent syphilis (infection < 1 year duration), sometimes with recurrence of infectious lesions
Late latent syphilis (infection ≥ 1 year duration), rarely with recurrences; positive serologic tests
Late or tertiary
Symptomatic; not contagious
Clinically classified as benign tertiary syphilis, cardiovascular syphilis, or neurosyphilis (eg, asymptomatic, meningovascular, or parenchymatous neurosyphilis; tabes dorsalis)
Congenital*†
Early
Symptomatic
Occurring up to age 2 years
Overt disease (eg, hepatosplenomegaly, jaundice, rhinitis, rash, lymphadenopathy, skeletal abnormalities)
Late
Symptomatic
Occurring later in life
Hutchinson teeth, eye or bone abnormalities
* Congenital syphilis can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Approximately 40% of babies born to women with untreated syphilis are stillborn or die from the infection as a newborn (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Syphilis).
† Can also exist in a permanently latent (asymptomatic) state.