Класифікація сифілісу

Stage

Description

Symptoms and Signs

Acquired

Primary

Contagious

Chancre (a small, usually painless skin sore), regional lymphadenopathy

Secondary

Contagious

Occurs weeks to months after the primary stage

Rash (which may be confused with those due to several other disorders), sores on mucous membranes, hair loss, fever, many other symptoms

Latent

Asymptomatic; generally not contagious

May persist indefinitely or be followed by late-stage disease

Early latent syphilis (infection < 1 year duration), sometimes with recurrence of infectious lesions

Late latent syphilis (infection ≥ 1 year duration), rarely with recurrences; positive serologic tests

Late or tertiary

Symptomatic; not contagious

Clinically classified as benign tertiary syphilis, cardiovascular syphilis, or neurosyphilis (eg, asymptomatic, meningovascular, or parenchymatous neurosyphilis; tabes dorsalis)

Congenital*†

Early

Symptomatic

Occurring up to age 2 years

Overt disease (eg, hepatosplenomegaly, jaundice, rhinitis, rash, lymphadenopathy, skeletal abnormalities)

Late

Symptomatic

Occurring later in life

Hutchinson teeth, eye or bone abnormalities

* Congenital syphilis can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Approximately 40% of babies born to women with untreated syphilis are stillborn or die from the infection as a newborn (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Syphilis).

† Can also exist in a permanently latent (asymptomatic) state.

