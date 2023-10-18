Класифікація родимок
Type
Clinical Characteristics
Histology
Junctional nevus
Light brown to nearly black
Usually flat but may be slightly elevated; 1–10 mm
Nests of melanocytes at the epidermodermal junction
Compound nevus
Light brown to dark brown
May be slightly or considerably elevated; 3–6 mm
Nests of melanocytes at the epidermodermal junction and within the dermis
Intradermal nevus
Flesh-colored; - may be smooth, hairy, or warty
Elevated; 3–6 mm
Melanocytes and nevus cells confined almost entirely to the dermis
Halo nevus
Any type of mole surrounded by a 2- to 6-mm ring of depigmented skin
Same as for other moles but with inflammation and loss of melanocytes in halo skin
Blue nevus
Bluish gray
Usually flat but may be slightly elevated; 2–4 mm
Deeply pigmented dendritic melanocytes and scattered melanophages in the dermis