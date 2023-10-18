Класифікація внутрішнього геморою
Grade
Features
I
Prominent hemorrhoids
No prolapse
II
Prolapse after a Valsalva maneuver
Prolapse reduces spontaneously
III
Prolapse after a Valsalva maneuver
Prolapse needs manual reduction
IV
Chronic prolapse
Manual reduction of prolapse ineffective
Adapted from Hawkins AT, Davis BR, Bhama AR, et al. The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Hemorrhoids. Dis Colon Rectum. 2024;67(5):614-623. doi:10.1097/DCR.0000000000003276