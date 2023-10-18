skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Search icon

Класифікація внутрішнього геморою

Grade

Features

I

Prominent hemorrhoids

No prolapse

II

Prolapse after a Valsalva maneuver

Prolapse reduces spontaneously

III

Prolapse after a Valsalva maneuver

Prolapse needs manual reduction

IV

Chronic prolapse

Manual reduction of prolapse ineffective

Adapted from Hawkins AT, Davis BR, Bhama AR, et al. The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Hemorrhoids. Dis Colon Rectum. 2024;67(5):614-623. doi:10.1097/DCR.0000000000003276

