Класифікація артеріального тиску в дорослих*
Classification
Blood Pressure
Normal blood pressure
< 120/80 mm Hg
Elevated blood pressure
120–129/< 80 mm Hg
Stage 1 hypertension
130–139 mm Hg (systolic)
OR
80–89 mm Hg (diastolic)
Stage 2 hypertension
≥ 140 mm Hg (systolic)
OR
≥ 90 mm Hg (diastolic)
* Patients with systolic and diastolic blood pressure in different categories should be designated to the higher blood pressure category.
