Класифікація артеріального тиску (АТ) у дітей
Classification
Age 1 to < 13 Years, BP
Age ≥ 13 Years, BP
Normal
< 90th percentile*
< 120/< 80
Elevated
≥ 90th percentile (or ≥ 120/80, whichever is lower) to < 95th percentile
120–129/< 80
Stage 1 hypertension
≥ 95th percentile to < 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg
OR
130/80 to 139/89, whichever is lower
130/80 to 139/89
Stage 2 hypertension
≥ 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg
OR
≥ 140/90, whichever is lower
≥ 140/90
* Percentiles refer to systolic BP.
Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, table 3. Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904