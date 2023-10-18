skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Класифікація артеріального тиску (АТ) у дітей

Classification

Age 1 to < 13 Years, BP

Age ≥ 13 Years, BP

Normal

< 90th percentile*

< 120/< 80

Elevated

≥ 90th percentile (or ≥ 120/80, whichever is lower) to < 95th percentile

120–129/< 80

Stage 1 hypertension

≥ 95th percentile to < 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg

OR

130/80 to 139/89, whichever is lower

130/80 to 139/89

Stage 2 hypertension

≥ 95th percentile + 12 mm Hg

OR

≥ 140/90, whichever is lower

≥ 140/90

* Percentiles refer to systolic BP.

Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, table 3. Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904

Серед цих тем