Класифікація ступенів тяжкості астми*
Components of Severity
Intermittent
Mild Persistent
Moderate Persistent
Severe Persistent
Symptoms and risk measures
All ages: ≤ 2 days/week
All ages: > 2 days/week, not daily
All ages: Daily
All ages: Throughout the day
Nighttime awakenings
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≤ 2 times/month
Children 0–4 years: 0
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: 3–4 times/month
Children 0–4 years: 1–2 times/month
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 1 time/week but not nightly
Children 0–4 years: 3–4 times/month
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: Often 7 times/week
Children 0–4 years: > 1 time/week
SABA rescue inhaler use for symptoms (not to prevent EIB)
≤ 2 days/week
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 2 days/week but not daily
Children 0–4 years: > 2 days/week but not daily
Daily
Several times per day
Interference with normal activity
None
Minor limitation
Some limitation
Extreme limitation
FEV1
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 80%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 80%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: 60–80%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: < 60%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
FEV1/FVC
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Normal†
Children 5–11 years: > 85%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Normal†
Children 5–11 years: > 80%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Reduced 5%†
Children 5–11 years: 75–80%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Reduced > 5%†
Children 5–11 years: < 75%
Children 0–4 years: Not applicable
Risk of an asthma exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroid bursts‡
0–1/year
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≥ 2/year
Children 0–4 years: ≥ 2 in 6 months or wheezing ≥ 4 times/year lasting > 1 day AND risk factors for persistent asthma
More frequent and intense events indicate greater severity
More frequent and intense events indicate greater severity
* Severity is categorized based on degree of impairment and risk of exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroids. Impairment is assessed over the previous 2–4 weeks, and risk is assessed over the past year. Severity is best classified at the first visit before a controller therapy is initiated (not SABA or systemic corticosteroid bursts for symptoms or exacerbations).
† Evidence for airflow obstruction is based on an FEV1/FVC ratio less than expected normal values by age group. Normal FEV1/FVC ratios by age group: 8–19 years = 85%; 20–39 years = 80%; 40–59 years = 75%; 60–80 years = 70%.
‡ At present, there are inadequate data to correlate frequencies of exacerbations with different levels of asthma severity. In general, more frequent and intense exacerbations (eg, requiring urgent, unscheduled care, hospitalization, or intensive care unit admission) indicate greater underlying disease severity. For treatment purposes, patients with ≥ 2 exacerbations may be considered to have persistent asthma.
EIB = exercise-induced bronchospasm; FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity; ICS = inhaled corticosteroid; SABA = short-acting beta-2 agonist.
