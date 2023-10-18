skip to main content
Класифікація ступенів тяжкості астми*
Класифікація ступенів тяжкості астми*

Components of Severity

Intermittent

Mild Persistent

Moderate Persistent

Severe Persistent

Symptoms and risk measures

All ages: ≤ 2 days/week

All ages: > 2 days/week, not daily

All ages: Daily

All ages: Throughout the day

Nighttime awakenings

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≤ 2 times/month

Children 0–4 years: 0

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: 3–4 times/month

Children 0–4 years: 1–2 times/month

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 1 time/week but not nightly

Children 0–4 years: 3–4 times/month

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: Often 7 times/week

Children 0–4 years: > 1 time/week

SABA rescue inhaler use for symptoms (not to prevent EIB)

≤ 2 days/week

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 2 days/week but not daily

Children 0–4 years: > 2 days/week but not daily

Daily

Several times per day

Interference with normal activity

None

Minor limitation

Some limitation

Extreme limitation

FEV1

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 80%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: > 80%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: 60–80%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: < 60%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

FEV1/FVC

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Normal†

Children 5–11 years: > 85%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Normal†

Children 5–11 years: > 80%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Reduced 5%†

Children 5–11 years: 75–80%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: Reduced > 5%†

Children 5–11 years: < 75%

Children 0–4 years: Not applicable

Risk of an asthma exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroid bursts‡

0–1/year

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≥ 2/year

Children 0–4 years: ≥ 2 in 6 months or wheezing ≥ 4 times/year lasting > 1 day AND risk factors for persistent asthma

More frequent and intense events indicate greater severity

More frequent and intense events indicate greater severity

* Severity is categorized based on degree of impairment and risk of exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroids. Impairment is assessed over the previous 2–4 weeks, and risk is assessed over the past year. Severity is best classified at the first visit before a controller therapy is initiated (not SABA or systemic corticosteroid bursts for symptoms or exacerbations).

† Evidence for airflow obstruction is based on an FEV1/FVC ratio less than expected normal values by age group. Normal FEV1/FVC ratios by age group: 8–19 years = 85%; 20–39 years = 80%; 40–59 years = 75%; 60–80 years = 70%.

‡ At present, there are inadequate data to correlate frequencies of exacerbations with different levels of asthma severity. In general, more frequent and intense exacerbations (eg, requiring urgent, unscheduled care, hospitalization, or intensive care unit admission) indicate greater underlying disease severity. For treatment purposes, patients with ≥ 2 exacerbations may be considered to have persistent asthma.

EIB = exercise-induced bronchospasm; FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity; ICS = inhaled corticosteroid; SABA = short-acting beta-2 agonist.

Adapted from National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: Expert Panel Report 3: Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of asthma—full report 2007. August 28, 2007. Available at http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/asthma/asthgdln.htm.

