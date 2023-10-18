* Severity is categorized based on degree of impairment and risk of exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroids. Impairment is assessed over the previous 2–4 weeks, and risk is assessed over the past year. Severity is best classified at the first visit before a controller therapy is initiated (not SABA or systemic corticosteroid bursts for symptoms or exacerbations).

† Evidence for airflow obstruction is based on an FEV1/FVC ratio less than expected normal values by age group. Normal FEV1/FVC ratios by age group: 8–19 years = 85%; 20–39 years = 80%; 40–59 years = 75%; 60–80 years = 70%.

‡ At present, there are inadequate data to correlate frequencies of exacerbations with different levels of asthma severity. In general, more frequent and intense exacerbations (eg, requiring urgent, unscheduled care, hospitalization, or intensive care unit admission) indicate greater underlying disease severity. For treatment purposes, patients with ≥ 2 exacerbations may be considered to have persistent asthma.

EIB = exercise-induced bronchospasm; FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity; ICS = inhaled corticosteroid; SABA = short-acting beta-2 agonist.