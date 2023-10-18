Класифікація абортів
Type
Definition
Early
Abortion before 12 weeks gestation
Late
Abortion between 12 and 20 weeks gestation
Spontaneous
Pregnancy loss at < 20 weeks gestation
Vaginal bleeding occurring before 20 weeks gestation without cervical dilation
Vaginal bleeding or rupture of the membranes before 20 weeks gestation accompanied by advanced dilation of the cervix
Dilation of cervix and expulsion of some products of conception
Closed cervix after expulsion of all products of conception
Death of an embryo or a fetus is confirmed, but there is no bleeding or cervical dilation and the products of conception have not been expelled
Nonviable pregnancy with a gestational sac, but with no yolk sac or embryo visualized on transvaginal ultrasonography
≥ 2 to 3 spontaneous abortions
Induced
Interruption of pregnancy with medications or a procedure
Septic
Serious infection of the uterine contents during or shortly before or after an abortion