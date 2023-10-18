Класифікаційні критерії ревматоїдного артриту
Criteria for evaluation:
Classification criteria for rheumatoid arthritis is a score-based algorithm. Scores for categories A‒D are added; a score ≥ 6 (highest possible total 10) is needed to classify a patient as having definite rheumatoid arthritis.a
A. Joint involvementb
1 large jointc
0
2‒10 large joints
1
1‒3 small jointsd (with or without involvement of large joints)
2
4‒10 small joints (with or without involvement of large joints)
3
>10 jointse (at least 1 small joint)
5
B. Serology (at least 1 test result is needed for classification)
Negative RF and negative anti-CCP
0
Low-positivef RF or low-positive anti-CCP
2
High-positiveg RF or high-positive anti-CCP
3
C. Acute-phase reactants (at least 1 test result is needed for classification)
Normal CRP and normal erythrocyte sedimentation rate
0
Abnormal CRP or abnormal erythrocyte sedimentation rate
1
D. Duration of symptoms (based on patient's report)
< 6 weeks
0
≥ 6 weeks
1
a Patients with a score of < 6 can be reassessed; they may meet the criteria for rheumatoid arthritis cumulatively over time.
b Distal interphalangeal joints, first carpometacarpal joints, and first metatarsophalangeal joints are excluded from assessment.
c Large joints are the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, and ankles.
d Small joints are the metacarpophalangeal joints, proximal interphalangeal joints, 2nd‒5th metatarsophalangeal joints, thumb interphalangeal joints, and wrists.
e These joints may include other joints not specifically listed elsewhere (eg, temporomandibular, acromioclavicular, sternoclavicular).
f Low positive indicates levels between 1 and 3 times the upper limit of normal.
g High positive indicates levels at least 3 times the upper limit of normal.
Anti-CCP = anticitrullinated protein antibody; CRP = C-reactive protein; RF = rheumatoid factor.
Adapted from Aletaha D, Neogi T, Silman AJ, et al: 2010 Rheumatoid arthritis classification criteria: An American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism collaborative initiative. Arthritis Rheum 62 (9):2569–2581, 2010.