a Patients with a score of < 6 can be reassessed; they may meet the criteria for rheumatoid arthritis cumulatively over time.

b Distal interphalangeal joints, first carpometacarpal joints, and first metatarsophalangeal joints are excluded from assessment.

c Large joints are the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, and ankles.

d Small joints are the metacarpophalangeal joints, proximal interphalangeal joints, 2nd‒5th metatarsophalangeal joints, thumb interphalangeal joints, and wrists.

e These joints may include other joints not specifically listed elsewhere (eg, temporomandibular, acromioclavicular, sternoclavicular).

f Low positive indicates levels between 1 and 3 times the upper limit of normal.

g High positive indicates levels at least 3 times the upper limit of normal.

Anti-CCP = anticitrullinated protein antibody; CRP = C-reactive protein; RF = rheumatoid factor.