skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Рівні холестерину та серцево-судинний ризик

Cardiovascular Risk

Total Cholesterol

LDL-C

HDL-C

Higher risk

≥ 6.2 mmol/L (240 mg/dL)

≥ 4.1 mmol/L (160 mg/dL)

Male: < 1.0 mmol/L (40 mg/dL)

Female: < 1.3 mmol/L (50 mg/dL)

At- risk

5.2-6.2 mmol/L (200-239 mg/dL)

2.6-4.1 mmol/L (100-159 mg/dL)

Male: 1.0-1.5 mmol/L (40-59 mg/dL)

Female: 1.3-1.5 mmol/L (50-59 mg/dL)

Lower risk

< 5.2 mmol/L (200 mg/dL)

< 2.6 mmol/L (100 mg/dL)

≥ 1.6 mmol/L (60 mg/dL )

HDL = high-density lipoprotein; LDL = low-density lipoprotein.

Data from Carmena R: Primary Mixed Dyslipidemias, Editor(s): Ilpo Huhtaniemi, Luciano Martini, Encyclopedia of Endocrine Diseases (Second Edition), Academic Press, 2019, Pages 314-319, ISBN 9780128122006, https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-12-801238-3.65333-3, National Heart Lung and Blood Institute: What is Blood Cholesterol? Updated March 24, 2022, https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/high-blood-cholesterol; American Heart Association: Cholesterol, https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/cholesterol; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cholesterol. Reviewed March 20, 2023, https://www.cdc.gov/cholesterol.

Серед цих тем