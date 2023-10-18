Рівні холестерину та серцево-судинний ризик
Cardiovascular Risk
Total Cholesterol
LDL-C
HDL-C
Higher risk
≥ 6.2 mmol/L (240 mg/dL)
≥ 4.1 mmol/L (160 mg/dL)
Male: < 1.0 mmol/L (40 mg/dL)
Female: < 1.3 mmol/L (50 mg/dL)
At- risk
5.2-6.2 mmol/L (200-239 mg/dL)
2.6-4.1 mmol/L (100-159 mg/dL)
Male: 1.0-1.5 mmol/L (40-59 mg/dL)
Female: 1.3-1.5 mmol/L (50-59 mg/dL)
Lower risk
< 5.2 mmol/L (200 mg/dL)
< 2.6 mmol/L (100 mg/dL)
≥ 1.6 mmol/L (60 mg/dL )
HDL = high-density lipoprotein; LDL = low-density lipoprotein.
Data from Carmena R: Primary Mixed Dyslipidemias, Editor(s): Ilpo Huhtaniemi, Luciano Martini, Encyclopedia of Endocrine Diseases (Second Edition), Academic Press, 2019, Pages 314-319, ISBN 9780128122006, https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-12-801238-3.65333-3, National Heart Lung and Blood Institute: What is Blood Cholesterol? Updated March 24, 2022, https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/high-blood-cholesterol; American Heart Association: Cholesterol, https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/cholesterol; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cholesterol. Reviewed March 20, 2023, https://www.cdc.gov/cholesterol.