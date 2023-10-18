skip to main content
Характеристики ін'єкційнихІнсулін антигіперлікемічних препаратів

Generic Name

Comments

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists

Low risk of hypoglycemia; may promote modest weight loss

Increased risk of pancreatitis

Thyroid C-cell tumors (medullary carcinoma) noted in rodents

To minimize nausea and vomiting, start at the lowest dose and titrate according to manufacturer's recommendations

May improve hepatic fat content and fibrosis, MASLD, and MASH

Albiglutide

Dulaglutide

May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease

Exenatide

Exenatide, once a week

Liraglutide

May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular death in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease

Lixisenatide

Semaglutide*

Semaglutide is associated with increased progression of diabetic retinopathy

May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular death (oral semaglutide) in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease

Amylin analog

Pramlintide

For use in combination with insulin, but injected using a separate syringe

May need to adjust insulin dose to avoid hypoglycemia

Nausea common but declining with time

May promote modest weight loss

Dual incretin agonists (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist

Tirzepatide

Promotes weight loss

Causes GI symptoms, including decreased appetite, diarrhea , nausea, abdominal pain and increased amylase and lipase

To minimize symptoms start at lowest dose and titrate according to manufacturers recommendations

Thyroid C cell tumors noted in rodents

Cases of pancreatitis have been reported

* Also available in an oral form. See table Characteristics of Oral Antihyperglycemics for information.

GI = gastrointestinal; MASLD = metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease; MASH = metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

