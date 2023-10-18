Характеристики ін'єкційнихІнсулін антигіперлікемічних препаратів
Generic Name
Comments
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists
Low risk of hypoglycemia; may promote modest weight loss
Increased risk of pancreatitis
Thyroid C-cell tumors (medullary carcinoma) noted in rodents
To minimize nausea and vomiting, start at the lowest dose and titrate according to manufacturer's recommendations
May improve hepatic fat content and fibrosis, MASLD, and MASH
Albiglutide
—
Dulaglutide
May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
Exenatide
—
Exenatide, once a week
—
Liraglutide
May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular death in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
Lixisenatide
—
Semaglutide*
Semaglutide is associated with increased progression of diabetic retinopathy
May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular death (oral semaglutide) in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
Amylin analog
Pramlintide
For use in combination with insulin, but injected using a separate syringe
May need to adjust insulin dose to avoid hypoglycemia
Nausea common but declining with time
May promote modest weight loss
Dual incretin agonists (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist
Tirzepatide
Promotes weight loss
Causes GI symptoms, including decreased appetite, diarrhea , nausea, abdominal pain and increased amylase and lipase
To minimize symptoms start at lowest dose and titrate according to manufacturers recommendations
Thyroid C cell tumors noted in rodents
Cases of pancreatitis have been reported
* Also available in an oral form. See table Characteristics of Oral Antihyperglycemics for information.
GI = gastrointestinal; MASLD = metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease; MASH = metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.