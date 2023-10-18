Зміни поширеності ожиріння за даними NHANES
Age Group
1976–1980
2003–2004
2007–2008
2009–2010
2011-2012
2013–2014
2015–2016
2–5 years
5%
13.9%
10.1%
12.1%
8.4%
9.4%
13.9%
6–11 years
6.5%
18.8%
19.6%
18.0%
17.7%
17.4%
18.4%
12–19 years
5%
17.4%
18.1%
18.4%
20.5%
20.6%
20.6%
20–74 years
15%
32.9%
33.7%
35.7%
34.9%
37.7%
39.6%
Hales CM, Fryar CD, Carroll MD, et al: Trends in obesity and severe obesity prevalence in US youth and adults by sex and age, 2007-2008 to 2015-2016. JAMA 319 (16):1723–1725, 2018. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.3060.
NHANES = National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys.