MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Зміни поширеності ожиріння за даними NHANES

Age Group

1976–1980

2003–2004

2007–2008

2009–2010

2011-2012

2013–2014

2015–2016

2–5 years

5%

13.9%

10.1%

12.1%

8.4%

9.4%

13.9%

6–11 years

6.5%

18.8%

19.6%

18.0%

17.7%

17.4%

18.4%

12–19 years

5%

17.4%

18.1%

18.4%

20.5%

20.6%

20.6%

20–74 years

15%

32.9%

33.7%

35.7%

34.9%

37.7%

39.6%

Hales CM, Fryar CD, Carroll MD, et al: Trends in obesity and severe obesity prevalence in US youth and adults by sex and age, 2007-2008 to 2015-2016. JAMA 319 (16):1723–1725, 2018. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.3060.

NHANES = National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys.

