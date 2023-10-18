Зміни спинномозкової рідини при менінгіті
Condition
Predominant Cell Type*
Protein*
Glucose*
Specific Tests
Normal CSF
All lymphocytes† (0–5 cells/mcL)
< 40 mg/dL
> 50% of blood glucose
None
Bacterial meningitis
Leukocytes (usually PMNs), often greatly increased
Elevated
< 50% of blood glucose (may be extremely low)
Gram staining (yield is high if 105 colony-forming units of bacteria/mL are present)
Bacterial culture
Multiplex PCR panel if available
Viral meningitis
Lymphocytes (may be mixed; PMNs and lymphocytes during the first 24–48 hours)
Elevated
Usually normal
Multiplex PCR panel (if available) and/or conventional PCR (to check for enteroviruses or herpes simplex, herpes zoster, or West Nile virus)
IgM (to check for West Nile virus or other arboviruses)
Tuberculous meningitis‡
PMNs and lymphocytes (usually mixed pleocytosis)
Elevated
< 50% of blood glucose (may be extremely low)
Acid-fast staining
PCR
Mycobacterial culture (ideally using a CSF sample of ≥ 30 mL)
Interferon-gamma tests of serum and (if available) CSF
Xpert MTB/RIF§
Fungal meningitis
Usually lymphocytes
Elevated
< 50% of blood glucose (may be extremely low)
Cryptococcal antigen test
Multiplex PCR panel if available (an adjunctive test, not to replace other tests)
Serologic tests for Coccidioides immitis or Histoplasma species antigen especially if patients have recently spent time in an endemic area
Fungal culture (ideally using a CSF sample of ≥ 30 mL)
India ink (for Cryptococcus sp)
* Changes in cell count, glucose, and protein may be minimal in severely immunocompromised patients. Blood glucose should be measured when lumbar puncture is done so that the CSF:serum glucose ratio can be determined.
† A small number of cells may be present normally in neonates or after a seizure.
‡ In tuberculous meningitis, CSF acid-fast staining can be insensitive, sensitivity of PCR is only about 50%, and culture requires up to 8 weeks. Positive CSF interferon-gamma tests indicate tuberculous meningitis, but serum interferon-gamma tests may only indicate prior infection. Thus, confirming a diagnosis of tuberculous meningitis is difficult, and if it is strongly suspected, even if not confirmed, it is treated presumptively.
§ Xpert MTB/RIF (an automated rapid nucleic acid amplification test) may be used to detect M. tuberculosis DNA in CSF.
CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; PCR = polymerase chain reaction; PMNs = polymorphonuclear neutrophils.