‡ In tuberculous meningitis, CSF acid-fast staining can be insensitive, sensitivity of PCR is only about 50%, and culture requires up to 8 weeks. Positive CSF interferon-gamma tests indicate tuberculous meningitis, but serum interferon-gamma tests may only indicate prior infection. Thus, confirming a diagnosis of tuberculous meningitis is difficult, and if it is strongly suspected, even if not confirmed, it is treated presumptively.

§ Xpert MTB/RIF (an automated rapid nucleic acid amplification test) may be used to detect M. tuberculosis DNA in CSF.