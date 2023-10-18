Еквівалент за Цельсієм і Фаренгейтом*
Application
°C
°F
Freezing for water at sea level
0
32
Clinical range
36.0
96.8
36.5
97.7
37.0
98.6
37.5
99.5
38.0
100.4
38.5
101.3
39.0
102.2
39.5
103.1
40.0
104.0
40.5
104.9
41.0
105.8
41.5
106.7
42.0
107.6
Pasteurization (holding),† 30 min at
62.8
145.0
Pasteurization (flash),† 15 sec at
71.7
161.0
Boiling for water at sea level
100.0
212.0
*Conversion:
To convert °F to °C, subtract 32, then multiply by 5/9 or 0.555.
To convert °C to °F, multiply by 9/5 or 1.8, then add 32.
†According to the FDA Code of Federal Regulations, 1991.