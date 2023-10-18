skip to main content
Еквівалент за Цельсієм і Фаренгейтом*

Application

°C

°F

Freezing for water at sea level

0

32

Clinical range

36.0

96.8

36.5

97.7

37.0

98.6

37.5

99.5

38.0

100.4

38.5

101.3

39.0

102.2

39.5

103.1

40.0

104.0

40.5

104.9

41.0

105.8

41.5

106.7

42.0

107.6

Pasteurization (holding),† 30 min at

62.8

145.0

Pasteurization (flash),† 15 sec at

71.7

161.0

Boiling for water at sea level

100.0

212.0

*Conversion:

To convert °F to °C, subtract 32, then multiply by 5/9 or 0.555.

To convert °C to °F, multiply by 9/5 or 1.8, then add 32.

†According to the FDA Code of Federal Regulations, 1991.

